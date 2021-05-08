Under Armor HydraFuse: technical-sports clothing made with a material that hydrates

It integrates tiny hydrating microspheres that activate on contact, releasing extracts by friction on the skin that help restore lost moisture and preserve it for longer.

Athletes constantly have to deal with dry and itchy skin. Persistent exposure to the elements, enduring the sun, wind, rain, chlorine and the loss of sweat itself, deplete the skin’s moisture. On average, 1 liter of water is lost with every hour of exercise. Normally we do not think that there is a relationship between skin care and sports, but according to experts, hydrated skin performs better.

As a company based on finding solutions for performance, Under Armor has created a new material that restores moisture to dehydrated skin: UA HydraFuse. The UA development team observed that the skin becomes very dehydrated during training. He noticed that it was especially annoying for women and opted for innovation, creating a state-of-the-art material that helps their skin recover after an intense exercise session.

Different garments

Available in tops and bottoms, UA HydraFuse is built with tiny hydrating microspheres that activate on contact, frictionally releasing extracts onto the skin that help restore lost moisture and retain it for longer. As the hydration technology is incorporated directly into the material, it is not sticky or slimy. The only thing that is noticeable to the touch is the brand’s softest performance material to date, UA Meridian. It offers a demonstrated increase in hydration of 26% after wearing it 7 hours a day for 3 days in a row.

Made to be worn over and over again during the recovery phase, UA HydraFuse is designed for long-lasting wear that withstands countless washes. UA HydraFuse material is sulfate, paraben and fragrance free. UA HydraFuse garments are made up of bottoms (leggings with stirrups or anklets) and tops (long-sleeved shirt with perkins or round neck) at a price from 60 euros.

