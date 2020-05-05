Immense concern and alarm has generated in some citizens the official decree of the Amnesty Law in Mexico that entered into force on April 23 and whose replicas in the states of the Republic will very likely begin to be seen. There are positions for and against, of course, but the whole picture is probably not being looked at.

The Senate and the government of the Republic argue that the purpose of the law is only intended to “avoid contagion [de COVID-19] inside the penitentiary centers and guarantee the rights of the most vulnerable people ”, although the reform transcends the emergency situation; and they also affirm that only co-offenders of certain age or social conditions and that they have been the perpetrators of very particular crimes of the federal jurisdiction may obtain amnesty.

Critics of this law, meanwhile, have understandable, albeit primarily political, arguments. They consider that said law is only part of a strategy of clientelism by the regime in power, that it is a propaganda act or that it is a veiled wink to criminal groups. They claim, full of unfounded alarmism, that criminals are rewarded and the innocent population is put at risk; but they also point out, with good reason, that amnesty by decree does not bring pacification or justice to a society so hurt by many different types of violence.

However, both extremes basically neglect the human dimension: the first because it minimizes the complex condition of the reintegration of the person in society, and the second because it puts political pragmatism before a human reality that undoubtedly requires attention. Again and not to change, in the political arena, the absent are the prisoners, the victims and their families.

For decades, the problem of prison overcrowding has been a complex issue; Prisoners represent a highly vulnerable group and enjoy a highly negative social image that stigmatizes, excludes and convicts them even outside of prison. Corruption in the penitentiary system, widespread impunity in law enforcement models, pressure from criminal groups, the high decomposition of the social fabric and the absence of motivators of order and community welfare are the causes of the obstruction of full reintegration social network of criminals which is the primary and most important purpose of detention centers.

The amnesty by decree or by means of legal formalities does not help the accused or the victims or their families to live the process of recognition of the evil that – by will or coercion – they have lived; There is no route of repentance or forgiveness, there is no place for a profound conversion of attitude, of principles, or of looking at the wrongs that were committed or the violence that was suffered. How does legal formalism help you recognize your feelings of personal dignity, independence, and individual freedom? How do you help them reintegrate into a society that is experiencing a deep crisis of values ​​and principles? How do you prevent them from falling into situations of greater vulnerability and risk?

Now, let us think that the amnesty creditors are closer to the condition of innocence, ignorance or circumstantial victim. Wouldn’t a transversal process of recognition of the evils that subjected you to crime, vulnerability or crime be even more pressing? Evil not only consists in denying someone his right to be fully human, it is also expressed in the trivialization of good, when charity, piety or conversion, as social virtues, are excluded from the ordinary dynamics of human reality. In other words, the fact that they are declared victims of a cultural reality does not correct the debates of this complexity, it does not clarify the borders of evil or crime, it does not help society to distinguish real good from possible good or necessary good.

Rousseau said: “With all their morals, men would never have been more than monsters, if nature had not given them pity in support of reason.” Amnesty by itself is an expression of mercy, but piety must support reason and contemplate reality. Otherwise it rewards indolent cynicism like the one expressed by that saleswoman of “clean eggs”. In the episode that went viral, the woman responds with crude honesty to the reporter that her clients are stupid for believing in clean ones; However, the trick saleswoman does nothing to help them out of error or ignorance, on the contrary, she benefits from their foolishness while despising them without shame.

Amnesty requires a humanitarian as well as a social approach, being the expression of piety in a context where crime has not changed and where the nature of the evil caused has not been relativized. Only in this perspective, the pardoned person does not fall into the moral vacuum; because from their dignity and that of their peers, the true act of amnesty acquires projection and intention for the future both of the person and of society, because it is based on a reality where the borders of the just and the unjust have not been dissolved, a space where it is possible to find fulfillment, justice and peace.

