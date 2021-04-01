Under-70s who were born underweight have three times the risk of severe covid

Most patients under the age of 70 have very mild forms of covid-19But in a small percentage there are serious complications and the reason is unknown. Therefore, a research team from the Clínic-IDIBAPS launched an investigation to find out the causes.

“We know that being born with low weight predisposes to have certain diseases in adult life, such as myocardial infarction, diabetes or hypertension,” he explains Fatima Crispi, coordinator of the work. “The objective of this study was to evaluate whether being born ‘small’ is also a risk factor for developing severe covid.”

Fatima Crispi

Thus, they recruited 397 patients between 18 and 70 years old with SARS-CoV-2 treated at the Hospital Clínic who were asked about their weight at birth. 15% of the patients required admission to the ICU and the researchers were able to identify the following variables as independent risk factors for said admission: age, male sex, previous hypertension, and low birth weight.

Regarding this last variable, the experts observed that being born with a low weight causes having up to three times the risk of ending up in the ICU due to a serious covid. Given the relevance of the finding, an attempt was made to validate it in another sample. The results of this work have been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

It became a anonymous online survey from which data were obtained from 1,822 adults (18-70 years) who reported covid-19 with a positive PCR test, where 2.5% were admitted to the ICU. The same model was applied and validated, confirming the independent predictive value of low birth weight for the need for admission to the ICU due to coronavirus.

“These results are totally new and we think they are very relevant. They will be able to help us better identify patients under 70 years of age who are at higher risk with covid and adapt their treatment and management of the disease ”, concludes Crispi.

Reference:

Crispi F. Et al .: “Low birth weight as a potential risk factor for severe COVID-19 in adults”. Sci Rep. 2021 Feb 3; 11 (1): 2909. doi: 10.1038 / s41598-021-82389-9.

Source:

Hospital Clínic de Barcelona / IDIBAPS

Rights: Creative Commons.