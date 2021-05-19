Under 60s vaccinated with AstraZeneca will have second dose of Pfizer

The Public Health Commission decided yesterday Tuesday that those under 60 with a first dose of the Vaxzevria vaccine, from Oxford / AstraZeneca, complete the schedule with a second prick from Comirnaty (Pfizer / BioNTech), although it will soon debate whether they are offered the possibility of choosing between one or the other “given the exceptional circumstances”.

It has done so in a new meeting held after having known the preliminary results of CombivacS, the trial promoted by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) which indicates that the mixture of both vaccines enhances the immune response and does not generate more side effects than those already known, mostly mild and moderate.

In addition to CombivacS, the general directors of Health and the autonomous communities took into account studies from other countries and the Oxford Com-CoV clinical trials

In addition to this study, the general directors of the Ministry of Health and the communities took into account the observational studies from other countries and the Oxford Com-CoV clinical trials, in which case they suggested that alternating doses of different vaccines against the covid- 19 causes mild and moderate reactions more frequent than with two injections of the same preparation.

From Health they indicate that countries such as Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden and Finland have also opted for this mixed pattern.

Option to choose dosage

However, the meeting raised the possibility that those who do not wish to use second-dose Pfizer may choose AstraZeneca, due to circumstances, although this issue will continue to be discussed in the Public Health Commission.

In any case, this group, almost two million citizens, mostly essential workers under 55 years of age for whom the interval between doses was extended from 12 to 16 weeks pending today’s decision, will receive their second dose in the next few days.

With this, “the vaccination rhythm will continue to be very agile, given the large number of vaccines that are arriving in our country these weeks,” underlines the department that directs Carolina Darias, Minister of Health.

In this way, Health has made its proposal prosper, which was to combine both vaccines, although it has done so with the reluctance of a large majority of the scientific and medical community, which has asked from the beginning that these people finish being immunized with the Oxford University serum as recommended in its technical data sheet and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Autonomous communities

That same night, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero placeholder image, assured in Cadena Ser “not understanding this criterion.” “We continue,” he stressed, “in our idea of ​​continuing to administer the second dose of AstraZeneca due to the technical support that this decision has.”

In this same sense, the Andalusian government, which maintains its defense of the second dose with AstraZeneca to those who have already received the first vaccine of this brand, in view of what it considers “an absurd debate” from the Ministry of Health that is causing “lengthening” the deadlines, according to the counselor of Health, Jesus Aguirre.

For his part, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, was in favor of completing the pattern with Vaxzevria, although he has specified that the decision of the experts will be attended to.