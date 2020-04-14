The love between Anuel AA and his “baby” Karol G is undeniable and every time they go on stage this pair gives everything … We love to see them together!

April 14, 20209: 56 AM

Love between Anuel AA and his “baby girl” Karol G It is undeniable and every time they get on stage this pair gives everything … We love to see them together!

This video is not new, but it is one of the live performances of this couple that has marked us the most.

She is wearing a very tight red semi-leather suit, and he is dressed in his typical sports outfits, this time black and white, which makes the contrast between the two evident.

And is that Karol G She is so flirtatious that even the microphone is the same color as her spectacular outfit.

Watch them sing their super song “Secret”, and how Anuel AA He does not resist and shows his love in this way.

.