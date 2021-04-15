Undefeated ‘Thunder’ Navarro will put ‘Pivi’ Romero to the test

In a duel of fighters who do not know defeat, the Californian of Michoacan origin Jonathan ‘Thunder’ Navarro will be the rival in turn of the Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero on April 22 at the Hayes Gymnasium of the US Military Academy in Nueva York.

The fighter who proudly represents La Angostura, Michoacán; is a disciple of renowned coach Robert Garcia in Oxnard, California; owner of a technical but offensive style and is ready to play his perfect mark against Romero.

Navarro, with a record of 17 wins without defeat and 9 chloroforms in his record, has beaten 6 Mexican fighters throughout his successful career, and is confident of adding the former tricolor selected to his list as he has worked alongside great fighters from similar styles during their preparation.

The boxer assured that he has learned a lot under García’s tutelage, in addition to having the opportunity to spar with great fighters such as Mickey García, Mike Pérez and Connor Benn; acquiring the security of being measured against a rival of the stature of the pride of Villa del Carbón, State of Mexico.

The duel is part of the stellar clashes on the ballot presented by Ring City USA in association with Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; and that will serve as a framework for the capital’s Erika Cruz Hernández to dispute the WBA version feather belt against the triple Canadian world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich.