Undefeated Rising Star Mairon Santos Joins BRAVE Combat Federation

SEEF DISTRICT._ One of the most coveted young stars of the MMA Brazilians, the undefeated Mairon Santos, Joined the BRAVE Combat Federation, confirmed the authorities.

Mairon has completely dominated the local scene and had been linked to multiple national and international organizations, but decided to join the truly global promotion.

With a professional record of 12-0 (seven completions), the striking artist began his professional career in 2019 and managed to fight once every two months against the best of the best on the Brazilian circuit.

The number of victories and his performances have attracted worldwide attention, with Santos included in several lists of “Fighters to watch” in order to 2021.

Fighting from the recognized “Paraná Vale-Tudo”, under the guidance of Master Paraná who raised talents like Jessica “Bat-Stake” Andrade, Santos is also known as “The legend”, a nickname he decided to endorse once he finally entered the BRAVE CF Arena.

Guys, I’d like to announce that I just signed with the fastest growing organization in the world! Now I will compete for BRAVE CF! Soon you will be joining me among some of the best in the world at my weight. Thank you very much to Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa Bahrain and the President of BRAVE CF, Mohammed shahid, for his confidence in my work, “he said Mairon excited.

The date of the debut of Mairon «The Legend» Santos, but judging by its activity during the last 24 months it is expected to be earlier.