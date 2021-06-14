Undefeated prospects on stage this Friday in Mérida

Axel “Lobo” Talavera

MEXICO – Five undefeated prospects will share the card this Friday, at the Grupo Sipse facilities, in an attractive prospects function that will be presented by Max Boxing, which will take place behind closed doors.

Axel “Lobo” Talavera (7-0-0, 2 ko’s) will seek his eighth victory, when he faces 6 rounds in minimum weight the Mexican Oscar “Guapo” Bermúdez (5-5-0, 2 ko’s), who has more experience and skill than the young Yucatecan.

Not only because of the number of total fights, but “Handsome” Bermúdez has already fought 10 rounds, and internationally. In October of last year, he traveled to the Dominican Republic to play the Latin WBC and Fedelatin WBA championships against Erick Rosa, with whom he fell on points. And in December, he again toured the 10 rounds, and was beaten by the undefeated Erick Badillo, in Neza.

Talavera only in his most recent fight, last April, went within 6 rounds to beat Irving Requema by majority decision. In total, the “Lobo” has been in the ring 27 rounds in 7 fights, while the “Handsome” has fought 46 rounds in his 10 fights.

Another 6-round fight, but in light weight, will be the one between Francisco “Pulga” Araujo (5-0-0, 4 ko’s) and Emanuel “Bachas” Ucan (2-1-0), in a “civil war” between prospects from Mérida.

And also at 6 rounds, in featherweight, the knockout Zaid “Colorado” Rejón (7-0-0, 5 ko’s) will seek to continue his great career start, when he takes on Manuel “Zurko” Pérez (2-4-) from Tabasco. 0, 1 ko) in which a clash fight is expected, in the center of the ring.

The feature includes two preliminary fights over 4 rounds.

The star’s brother, Hafit Talavera (6-0-0, 1 ko) will face the Tabasco Jesús “Marrito” García (1-3-0) in Super Bantamweight, while Ángel Patron (2-0-0, 1 ko ) will face another undefeated, Tadeo “Chamaco” Rejón (1-0-0) in the Pluma division.

Grupo Sipse will broadcast the evening regionally, and the promoter Max Boxing reiterates that the function will not have access to the public.