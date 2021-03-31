Undefeated Mexican knockout ‘Peluchín’ Araujo will explode his guns

The sensational Sinaloan prospect Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo, returns to the charge this Saturday, April 3 at the Centenario Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sinaloa; where you can count on the support of your fans for this vitally important commitment.

Araujo, owns a style that will always be applauded and respected by the Mexican fan, as he seeks the constant exchange of shrapnel knowing that his knuckle power can make a difference at any time.

Luis Alberto has extensive experience in amateur boxing where he achieved numerous achievements, giving way to professionalism where he now has 9 victories, with 6 of them via knockout; now his rival in turn will be Francisco ‘Dragon’ Ortiz from Durango who promises to take Ahome’s to the limit of his capabilities.

The ‘Peluchin’ who is represented by Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle, and by businessman Javier Cubedo; He will thus hold his first fight of 2021, after adding six knockouts in his last seven commitments; A clear demonstration of the dynamite in his fists that, added to the bravery that characterizes him, augurs a bright future for him in the always complicated sport of fistiana.

Araujo, shares the marquee with his teammates Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez and Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez, who are part of the international statute that promises to rock the ‘Land of Champions’.