Undefeated heavyweight Jared Anderson will battle Jeremiah Karpency LIVE on ESPN +

TULSA, OK (March 26, 2021) – The next king of the heavyweight division will be taking his show on the road. Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, who knocked out five opponents inside “The Bubble” at MGM Grand Las Vegas, will return to action on Saturday, April 10 against Jeremiah “The Bullfrog” Karpency in a match scheduled for 8/6. assaults from the Osage Casino.

The Anderson vs. Karpency will be part of the preliminary fights that will be broadcast live and exclusively on ESPN + (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT), before the main event in which the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title between Joe will be at stake. Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov, and the 10-round main clash between heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard (ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN +, 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT).

In a Top Rank promo, in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and Tony Holden Productions, limited tickets will be available and can be purchased by visiting www.StubWire.com.

“Jared Anderson is a rising superstar,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “He is the most exciting young heavyweight in the world, and I can’t wait to see what he shows next. When you look at Jared, you are looking at a future world champion. “

Anderson (8-0, 8 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, turned professional with Top Rank after a stellar amateur career that included victories at the United States National Championship in 2017 and 2018. He has been flawless as a professional, notching five knockouts in the first round and serving as Tyson Fury’s main sparring partner before his rematch against Deontay Wilder. He last fought on February 13 and created a viral moment with a left hook that knocked out Kingsley Ibeh in the sixth round. Karpency (16-2-1, 6 KOs), of Adah, Pennsylvania, is an 11-year-old professional whose only losses have been against previously undefeated foes: Oscar Rivas (third round TKO) and Sergey Kuzmin (sixth round KO). assault).

Anderson said: “I started 2021 on a high note against Ibeh, and I am looking forward to continuing my momentum against Karpency. The fans love big knockouts, and my goal is to do it every time I fight. “

IN OTHER PRELIMINARY BATTLES:

Robson Conceição (15-0, 7 KOs) vs. Jesus Antonio Ahumada (17-3, 11 KOs)

8 Rounds, Jr. Lightweight

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist Conceição, from Bahia, Brazil, consolidated his status as a contender with last October’s test against Louie Coria. Conceição recovered from a crash and a pair of point deductions to clinch a unanimous decision victory and preserve his undefeated record. Ahumada, of Hermosillo, Mexico, is 3-1 since a 2018 TKO loss to Stephen Fulton, who won a junior featherweight world title.

Albert Bell (17-0, 5 KOs) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (20-4, 6 KOs)

8 Rounds, Jr. Lightweight

Six-footer Bell, of Toledo, Ohio, will make his 2021 debut after last July’s 10-round shutout of Filipino veteran Mark Bernaldez. Bell, who is ranked in the top 15 by the WBO, has a 2019 win over contender Andy Vences and is closing in on a possible world title shot. Rojas, of Dallas, Texas, is 8-1 in his last nine bouts, and his only loss was a 10-round decision in January 2020 to Puerto Rican star Felix Verdejo. He fought last September in Mexico and scored a second round knockout.

Sonny Conto (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Waldo Cortes (6-3, 3 KOs)

4 Rounds, Heavyweight

Conto returns for his first fight in 15 months against the man he was supposed to fight on February 20 inside “La Buebuja” at MGM Grand Las Vegas. A medical problem forced Cortés to withdraw from the fight, but he is now recovered and ready to face the South Philadelphia native, who has two consecutive first-round stoppages.

Troy Isley (1-0) vs. LaQuan Evans (4-1, 2 KOs)

4 Rounds, Middleweight

Former American amateur boxing star Isley, of Alexandria, Virginia, turned pro on February 13 and dispatched Bryant Costello in four rounds. Isley will step up in professional fight number two against Evans, a two-year-old pro who has won three fights in a row since a majority decision loss.

Duke Ragan (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Charles Clark (3-6-1, 1 KO)

6 Rounds, Featherweight

Ragan, of Cincinnati, Ohio, signed a professional contract with Top Rank last year after an amateur career that included a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship. As a professional, he has been perfect, following a first-round knockout. in his professional debut with a pair of four-round shutout decisions. Advance to six rounds against Clark, who edged Malik Loften 4-1 in his last fight.

Trey Lippe Morrison (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. TBA

8 Rounds, Heavyweight

Morrison of Tulsa, son of the late heavyweight star Tommy Morrison, is returning from a nearly two-year hiatus intending to extend his knockout streak. A proven ticket seller in Oklahoma, this will be Morrison’s fourteenth professional fight in Oklahoma.

Jeremiah Milton (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jayvone Dafney (2-2, 2 KOs)

4 Rounds, Heavyweight

Tulsa native Milton returns home after a pair of stoppage wins to start his career late last year. Dafney is coming off a first-round knockout on February 27 in Georgia.