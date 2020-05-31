Undated NBA return to staves

The Board of Governors of the NBA It met again on the afternoon of Friday, May 29, without reaching an agreement on how many teams should be back on the fields for the resumption scheduled for the end of July. The current regular season is interrupted by the pandemic of coronavirus.

On the other hand, according to a source in The Associated Press, Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on the multiple competition formats ranging from 16 to 30 teams on the same stage, which would be the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

No date for NBA return

NBA discusses plans to return

As reported by various media outlets following the league’s Board of Governors meeting, the way the competition will return has not yet been decided as the format is still being debated.

One of the NBA’s ideas would be to bring back 20 teams, possibly some more, but not all 30. Another plan discussed on Friday would allow any team six games away from the eighth place to take part in the resumption of the season, a scenario in which, according to the current classification, 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference would return.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Silver, who has been working closely with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), has not disclosed when or how a formal decision will be made. ESPN reported that the league is planning a vote Thursday to ratify any proposal the Commissioner recommends.

The NBA has been suspended since March

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards opened their facilities on Friday for the first time since the shutdown was decreed, and the Boston Celtics said they will do the same on Monday. The only teams left at this time without a known reopening plan for their facilities are Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors despite the league’s approval of the de-escalation in early May.

