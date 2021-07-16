Uncover your charms, Jennifer Lopez in a black micro bodysuit! | AP

One of the singers Internet users’ favorites is undoubtedly Jennifer Lopez who recently appeared in a new photo, surely it was a photo shoot to promote some important brand.

In the snapshot he appears wearing a tiny and striking black bodysuit with which she leaves her superior charms in sight as well as her shapely and beautiful legs.

Thanks to the fact that it has an exquisite figure which it maintains despite the years thanks to constant exercise and adequate diet, Jennifer Lopez It never ceases to amaze and at the same time to captivate, as his photos are increasingly flirtatious.

Read also: Demi Rose captivates short dress, looks good with you!

It seems that the singer and Hollywood celebrity has reached the pinnacle of her career, at this point it seems that every decision she makes JLo take for your companies and career turns into gold.

Obviously this is possible thanks to her more than 35 years of career in music as well as as an actress, to this day the current couple of Ben affleck he handles any artistic area to perfection, not only music, but also dance and acting, but above all it seems that marketing is what he is really good at.

It may interest you: They turn Mia Khalifa and Noelia into beautiful dolls!

The interpreter of endless hits like “On The Floor”, “Love Don´t Cost a Thing“,” I’m Real “,” Play “, among others knows the market perfectly, however it could be said that today achieving success is something a bit simple if you pay attention above all to the development of social networks, Important point not only for any celebrity today but also for any entrepreneur who is starting a new business.

That is why we happen to find endless photographs of the singer all over the Internet, some of them she shares herself, without a doubt her exquisite figure is one of the most envied and admired by millions, not only her audience but also other stars who consider Jennifer Lopez one of the greatest Latin artists.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.

This particular photo was as part of a session as mentioned at the beginning, it was precisely for a well-known magazine called Harpers Bazaar, in it she appears posing standing without flinching and letting the camera, which by the way adores her, do its thing. work and capture the best of its essence.

Also read: With only one top, Chiquis Rivera shows off her curves from the spa

The bodysuit she is wearing has long sleeves and wide shoulder straps, in the part of the waist which is by the way where her neckline ends it has a crossed part, if she were wearing pants on top it would look as brutal and flirtatious as well as elegant as we have seen her during the last years of her career for an exquisite taste in good dress and everything glamorous.

Although she is posing with a white background behind her you can see a beautiful tropical setting, immediately you can see some palm trees and the blue sky, the combination of these colors with the absence of color in the background where the singer is posing makes an immediate contrast With her black bodysuit and tanned skin, it is a truly magnificent color palette, surely the photo was intended to be taken that way.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The publication was shared through Twitter on January 9, 2019, on some occasions the ex-wife of Marc Anthony He usually shares some magazine covers or participations in them on his official Instagram account, where by the way he has more than 165 million followers, a figure that surely continues to increase over the weeks.