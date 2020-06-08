New Coronavirus Aid Uncovered That Would Deliver Up To $ 10,000 The Principal Recipients Would Be Those Who Have Reported Income Under $ 100,000 A Family Of Five Could Receive A $ 10,000 Per Month Coronavirus Check

They uncover a new aid for coronavirus that is on the table in the Senate and that would deliver up to $ 10,000 to citizens.

The Senator for Kamala Harris (California), Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey presented in May the bill “Law of Monthly Support to the Economic Crisis”

With this new proposal, American families could receive up to $ 10,000 a month for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, it aims to assist the neediest households by directing funds to them.

The project presented by Harris contemplates that $ 2,000 per person be delivered monthly.

In the case of married couples it would be $ 4,000 dollars, while for each child they could also receive $ 2,000 dollars, up to a maximum of three.

This is why a family of five could receive a check for coronavirus of $ 10,000 per month.

The main beneficiaries would be those who have declared income less than $ 100,000 dollars.

If the person’s income is between $ 100 and $ 120,000, they will be eligible for support but the payment will be reduced.

This bill is still on the Senate table to be discussed.

In the upper political spheres, everyone agrees that the economic stimulus offered to citizens through the CARES Law was insufficient.

In favor of the Monthly Support Law in the face of the Economic Crisis

The California senator will present the petition on Capitol Hill, but some colleagues consider that it could generate too high an expense for the nation.

So far, through the Change.org platform, the proposal has received more than 1.2 million signatures from people who support the payment of $ 2,000 per month.

This would represent an aid to pay the bills that are accumulating, especially in homes where its members have lost their jobs.

Harris added that “the proposal represents an opportunity to alleviate poverty,” reported La Opinion.

Regarding undocumented immigrants, although they are not mentioned in the document, the politicians assure that the benefit would be directed to all those people residing in the country regardless of their immigration status.

This is not the only proposal in the US Senate, and politicians are torn between several options.

Also on the table are ideas to send $ 1,200 back to taxpayers, consider whether to make a one-time or monthly payment, and are even considering extending the additional $ 600 per week payment that is awarded as unemployment benefits during the pandemic. .

Stimulus Package: “Definitely” There Will Be Another, Trump Advisor Assured

The economic adviser to President Donald Trump assured that “definitely” there will be another stimulus package due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

According to Forbes, White House chief adviser Kevin Hassett said during an interview on Fox News this Saturday morning that “there will definitely be another stimulus package, a day after a surprisingly positive job report put in He doubts the possibility of another aid package for the coronavirus crisis.

Congress approved four major stimulus packages to address the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, but the two sides have split on how to tackle increased aid as the country begins to reopen.

The disagreement has largely focused on how the two parties see a US recovery: Republicans predict a sharp and rapid rebound, while Democrats foresee a slow and painful path back to the “new normal.”

The unexpected economic news on Friday seemed to suggest that the US economy may recover faster than economists originally thought, even when unemployment remains sky high. However, the U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, causing the unemployment rate to drop to 13.3% after reaching 14.7% in April.

“Goodbye phase 4,” a Republican official wrote in a text message after the job numbers were released Friday morning, according to the New York Times.

But Republicans, despite their doubts about getting more help, could endorse another bill that focuses on helping Americans get back to work.