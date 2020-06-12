The Trump government is preparing a plan to make immigration more difficult The plan would be launched as of June 15. At the moment there is a draft of the measure that would be applied regarding asylum.

Trump immigration plan. As a way to make immigration to the U.S. more difficult, President Donald Trump has a plan to tighten asylum requirements.

According to the newspaper La Opinión, there is a draft that on June 15 would be published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice.

The new measures will further tighten the requirements for people applying for protection in the country through asylum.

According to the same newspaper, under the new measures immigrants will face increased scrutiny if they traveled through at least one country while heading to the United States and did not seek asylum there.

It is a measure very similar to the one applied to migrants traveling from Latin America through Mexico, but now the scope of affected people is expanding.

Although this new measure does provide for exceptions, in the case of victims of human trafficking.

Another thing covered by the new measures is aimed at people who have lived in the United States without authorization for more than a year, despite current exceptions.

Another factor that would complicate the asylum application would be the failure to file taxes, which would also imply a criminal conviction that could go against the person’s asylum application.

On Wednesday, the government of President Donald Trump had already put in place broad restrictions, although somewhat vague, in order to align a legal framework with the president’s claims to limit immigration to the United States.

This is the latest in a series of measures Trump has implemented to limit asylum.

This time, they are aimed at changing the complicated procedures that govern the immigration courts.

The Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security said asylum seekers who pass the first reviews will present their arguments to an immigration judge in “streamlined processes,” which will replace the old rules of immigration law.

They did not provide further details in a brief press release.

The rules will also allow judges to dismiss cases without holding hearings, if supporting evidence is deemed too weak.

They will define when a request may be “frivolous” and raise the threshold for first revisions under the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The government will come up with new definitions for some of the ways people qualify for asylum, most notably “political stance” and membership in a “specific social group.”

Asylum is for people who face persecution for their race, religion, nationality, political stance, or belong to a social group, which is a flexible category that could include victims of domestic or gang violence.

