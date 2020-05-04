Lawfare translated into Spanish as the Legal War is a neologism used within the framework of the American military strategy in the 90s, and which is introduced in the jargon of political analysts, to take a look at the current situation in the region, and which is vital to understanding the framework of US foreign policy that threatens to crush progressive projects in Latin America.

Despite its recent use to analyze many events in Latin America, authors of different nationalities agree that the first to use the term was Charles Dunlap Jr In his book entitled “Lawfare” in which he states “The law is a central element of twenty-first century conflicts”, the career military man defines Lawfare as “the use of the law as a means to achieve what otherwise it would have to be achieved with the application of traditional military force (…) However, very often it will only be part of a broader strategy that will probably involve traditional and kinetic (lethal) military capabilities ”, which denotes the use of laws as tools of asymmetric warfare that allows the achievement of its objectives.

USA develops the Lawfare strategy projecting itself as a democratic country that uses its judicial system to combat terrorists, governments that violate human rights and dictatorships. As an imperial response, Lawfare, which is nothing more than a misrepresentation of laws and the judicial apparatus to promote political persecution against its adversaries, in this neoliberal wave serves as a mechanism to deepen the model of the minimal state and massive privatizations.

Lawfare is a tool for underlying political persecution, within the framework of the dirty war and that seeks to end political adversaries. Various forms of Lawfare can be defined (which can be combined) according to its axis of action:

The one that responds to a national scenario, either perpetrated from the executive or from the parliament.

The one that is expressed in international organizations such as the ICC or the UN.

The financier who uses legal instruments to hinder or deny the resources that a country needs.

This method has been refined, Eli Cohen Political analyst refers that the Middle East has been par excellence a testing ground for the use of Lawfare, citing cases such as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

To get an idea of ​​how USA has been using the tactic of Lawfare, Charles Dunlap He cites a specific case such as the sanctions imposed on Iraq, stating that “there are more legal means that can directly impact military capabilities. For example, sanctions incapacitated the Iraqi air force in such a way that only a third of its aircraft were operational when the coalition invaded in 2003. The operational impact was obvious: Iraqi aircraft on the ground were as effective as the downed aircraft. ”

The governance approach is necessary to understand the phenomenon of Lawfare, at this point it should be noted that it can be used to open space to a wave of conflicts between strategic actors or it can be used as a final thrust after much of boycotts to the economic, political and social activity that generate the loss of credibility and legitimacy in the government that is attacked.

Taking these elements into account, the Lawfare executed by the national and international right against the Venezuelan government can be analyzed on three fronts: acts of violence, attempts to overthrow the president through accusations, and financial legal actions.

The first front is projected in the year 2013 after the presidential elections that the right called to ignore, 2014 with the name of “La Salida” the radical opposition group calls for the overthrow of the government and occurs in a chain of terrorist actions, and in 2017, the marches and concentrations that seek to boycott the economic and political system are resumed, calls that resulted in a high number of murders, which seek to delegitimize the government’s authority.

The second front is related to the victory of the right that manages to obtain the majority in the 2015 parliamentary elections, from which they have been carrying out different actions such as the declaration of abandonment of the president’s position Nicolás Maduro, the political prosecution of it, laws that violate the constitutional framework and the denial of the budget to public institutions are some of the tactics of the right to weaken governance. While on the international stage he is joined by leaders of different countries, regional blocks are formed to continue the attacks and processes are opened illegally to generate accusations from international organizations.

In this plane, the self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela, which is only an opportunity for the United States, and puppet governments to ignore Nicolás Maduro as president, the approval of humanitarian aid to Venezuela that only served to fill the pockets of the opposition and the theft of the nation’s assets with a view to worsening the country’s internal situation.

Last but not least, the financial front, which aims to impose sanctions by means of which the economic situation is intensified and the conditions are created for a lack of attention to social demands, which produces a discontent in the town, while hindering economic development.

Since 2014, USA It has been making the blockade against Venezuela official, by approving via congress the “Public Law for the Defense of Human Rights and Civil Society in Venezuela”, which created the conditions to issue Law 13692 better known as Obama decree in which not only is Venezuela called an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security of the United States,” but it blocks all assets and participations in assets of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States or are in the hands of non-Americans. They may be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn or otherwise negotiated.

Currently there are 72 sanctions against Venezuela in the following order USA (62), the governments of Canada (2), the United Kingdom (2), Switzerland (1), Panama (1) and the European Union (4). Those that certainly should not be recognized as sanctions, but as Unilateral Coercive Measures, since they are not backed by the UN Security Council, the only body that can apply sanctions against a State within the framework of international law, which shows that the American actions are a clear Lawfare strategy to weaken the neuralgic state companies, hinder the fulfillment of financial commitments, sabotage the importation of medicines and food with the objective of destabilizing Venezuela.

