The White House released a new version of the famous United States Army advertisement to raise public awareness to take precautions against the coronavirus.

By: Web Writing

In the style of Uncle Sam, the White House He published on his Instagram account an image where they seek to raise awareness among the population to maintain hygiene measures due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

Using the famous image asking Americans to join the Army, the face of ‘Sam’ was changed to that of Donald trump attached to a text.

“I want you to wash your hands,” replaces the legendary “I want you for the U.S. Army. U.S) “

U.S has confirmed more than 14 thousand cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and more than 200 people have died.

(With information from RT)