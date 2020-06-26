Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

There is no doubt that Pokémon GO has marked the history not only of The Pokémon Company, but also that of many players in the franchise. One of the most important is Chen San-yuan, a Taiwanese Pokémon Trainer who has gained fame for playing the title on dozens of devices. This player started with a handful of mobiles adapted to his bicycle, but he has evolved faster than a Caterpie, since in the space of a couple of years he has increased the number and today he already has 64 cell phones.

Chen San-yuan is 70 years old and during the day he is in charge of teaching Taoism and in his spare time he travels the streets of Taiwan on his bicycle to catch Pokémon with his 64 mobiles adapted to his bicycle.

As you see in the images below, shared by the user 行走 的 故事 故事 / yanwu (via .), Chen San-yuan evolved once again by leaving behind the metal structure of previous months, which had the capacity to charge up to 45 devices at the same time. In the new one, the user can hold up to 64 mobiles, something impressive, but something does not say that it is not its final shape. We say this because there is still room to add more devices, maybe not at the top, but at the bottom, in addition to you should know that these improvements to your bike have occurred within 2 years.

It is normal that after seeing the latest evolution of Chen San-yuan you have a lot of doubts, such as the time and money you invest in getting all these devices, as well as the Internet service. But what is clear is that this user became the most passionate player in the title after his grandson made him venture into the Pokémon world in 2018.

We leave you with the images shared by the Facebook user 行走 的 故事 詩 / yanwu

How many devices do you think is the limit for this Pokémon Master? Would you like to be able to go out and catch as many Pokémon as Pokémon Uncle? Tell us in the comments.

Like his Pokémon, this passionate Pokémon GO player is most likely looking to mega-evolve with the addition of this feature to the mobile game later this year. Also, we do not doubt that Chen San-yuan is preparing to enjoy the next Pokémon GO Fest, in which all players can participate from their homes.

