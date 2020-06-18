© EVA HAMBACH

The Uncle Ben’s brand of rice was first used in 1946.

A second iconic brand plans to change its image in the wake of calls for racial equality.

Just a couple of hours after Quaker Oats announced that it would remove Aunt Jemima from its syrup and flour brand packaging because it is based on a racial stereotype, the company that owns Uncle Ben’s, announced that it will also make changes to its image.

« As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a position to help end racial prejudice and injustice, » Caroline Sherman, spokesperson for MARS, which owns the rice brand, wrote in a statement. .

“By listening to the voices of consumers, especially the black community and the voices of our associates around the world, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the brand. Uncle Ben’s, including his visual identity. ”

The company reported that it does not yet know what the exact changes will be and the opportune moment, « but we are evaluating all the possibilities. »

« Racism has no place in society. We stand in solidarity with the African American community, our associates, and our partners in the fight for social justice, ”says the company’s statement.

The measures are an acknowledgment of the origins of the markings on racist stereotypes, a consideration that came to the fore during the national breed examination following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

According to the website the name of Uncle Ben’s It was first used in 1946 with reference to an African American farmer known as ‘Uncle Ben’ who excelled in rice cultivation. The man featured in the logo is a « beloved Chicago chef and waiter named Frank Brown. »

However, the images evoke a servant and use the words ‘uncle’ or ‘aunt’ that people in the southern United States used to refer to older African-American adults because they were denied the title of ‘lord’. or ‘ma’am’ according to an article in The New York Times.

