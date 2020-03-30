Mar 30 (.) – The sharp increase in uncertainty that has accompanied the spread of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it are likely to contribute to rising unemployment and a decline in US inflation, Federal Reserve researchers said Monday. from San Francisco.

In addition to causing illness and death, the virus has weighed on the economy as business activity declines and people practice social distancing. The effects have been exacerbated by doubts about the path the virus will take and for how long large parts of the economy will remain closed.

Historically, “periods of greatest uncertainty are followed by persistent increases in the unemployment rate and prolonged falls in inflation, despite declines in interest rates,” said San Francisco Fed chief research officer Sylvain Leduc, and economist Zheng Liu in the latest economic letter from the regional bank.

“By increasing uncertainty, the coronavirus affects the economy in a similar way to a decrease in aggregate demand.”

The CBOE volatility index, a measure of fear and uncertainty in the financial markets, hit a record high earlier this month and is still well above normal levels.

Big questions, due in part to a lack of clarity about how soon and how well the virus will be contained, could add 1 percentage point to the unemployment rate in the next 12 months and subtract up to 2 percentage points from inflation in the next six months, the researchers estimated.

The Fed has struggled to push low inflation to its 2% target even when unemployment was near the 50-year low.

This month’s Fed move to cut interest rates to near zero would help cushion the impact on economic activity. However, according to the researchers, the virus would have a profound and prolonged impact on economic activity.

(Report by Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)