“Uncertainty is wonderful because it makes us think better”

More than a year after the global emergency due to the COVID-19 disease, which has already claimed the lives of more than 3 million people, there are few answers about the Sars-cov-2 virus that causes it.

However, there are still countless unknowns and questions keep adding to the list.

There are also uncertainties due to other global issues such as climate change and the economic situation in the world.

And we cannot escape personal uncertainties, from financial and social to existential.

Uncertainty makes us feel vulnerable. Why is it so difficult for us to handle it? Can it, despite making us feel uncomfortable, give us some benefit?

We asked the American social critic and writer Maggie jackson, author of “Distracted: Reclaiming Our Focus in a World of Lost Attention.”

Jackson is currently writing a new book on uncertainty, to which consider how “A gift” for human beings.

The following is a summary of the interview with the author, which was edited for clarity and space.

We tend to see uncertainty as a negative. It really is?

Human beings are very uncomfortable with uncertainty, and there are very good reasons for it.

For the sake of our survival, we need to have answers, figure out where to get food, how to raise our children, etc.

And this urge to solve a question makes humans rush to the answer.

So uncertainty basically gets a bad rap. The idea that we should run after an answer is very common, even more so today.

When something goes wrong, we find something new or when there is a problem that we do not know, uncertainty challenges us, causes us to think of something that we should reflect on at that moment.

So uncertainty is the stepping stone to higher thinking.

“We really have to wake up to the power and benefits of uncertainty,” says Maggie Jackson. (Photo: Karen Smul)

But we have reached the point of thinking that uncertainty is synonymous with weakness.

Studies show that if a doctor says “I don’t know” he is considered less competent. Or if a CEO pauses and deliberates on a complex new problem, he is seen as less influential than one who simply rushes to find an answer.

Why do you think it is difficult for us to handle uncertainty?

Because we live in a society that constantly views instant responses as successful. We turn to devices that basically offer us answers immediately.

There are some studies that show that if people Google something they are much less willing to face a problem or question later on.

Other research shows that only 25% of posts on the internet are opened before they are shared or “liked”. Basically people are sharing, liking and tweeting things that they are not even reading. And this is considered the norm.

So when you are faced with uncertainty, it seems to be a very uncomfortable thing to do.

But I believe, and new scientific findings prove it, that uncertainty is absolutely critical for thinking, for creativity, even for mental well-being and resilience.

That is exactly what we need now. Having uncertainty is unexpectedly what we must have in a time of volatility and complex challenges.

Why do you say that uncertainty can be a gift? Which are itss benefits?

For decades, scientists did not study uncertainty extensively as a psychological construct. It was considered something that you simply had to go through as quickly as possible to come up with good developed thinking.

But recently there was a huge amount of research showing exactly what it does.

Uncertainty is a provocative type of thinking. Some people liken it to a form of good stress.

When you are not sure, your body responds to what your mind says: danger, something new, there is a problem here.

Humans basically pause, we are not sure, we become more alert, and we can learn. Then the brain begins to direct more glucose, more energy, to itself.

So uncertainty is this absolutely wonderful state that is causing you to think.

It basically takes you to what Daniel Kahneman (Israeli psychologist and economist, winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics) called “slow thinking.”

Every day we move, we travel in our cars, we do not have to think about how to make a cup of coffee or how to put on our running shoes, etc.

Those are routine situations in which our thinking is automatic, intuitive, based on patterns.

But when there is something new, when we are in trouble, that is when we suddenly run into this incredible state of mind of uncertainty.

One study found that when they were expanding the European Union, the most ambivalent CEOs in Europe, the ones who weren’t sure what to do, were the ones who changed to be more resourceful and listened to more perspectives from their team. They spent more time studying the problem.

Is there more uncertainty with the pandemic than before or is it something we realize now?

I do not know really. It sounds like a joke, but I don’t know.

“We have reached the point where we think that uncertainty is synonymous with weakness,” says Maggie Jackson. (Photo: Getty Images)

Research on uncertainty in politics and economics shows that in these areas there is assumed to be more uncertainty.

There’s a new kind of study at Stanford (University) that takes the world’s temperature and shows that in the last few decades we had dizzying amounts of uncertainty.

Now, I ask: did the person from the year 1400 or the year 1800 have more uncertainty? Maybe yes, maybe no.

What is certain is that we face very complex problems and that is why, perhaps, we feel more uncertainty, such as issues of climate change or political authoritarianism. All these problems are not simple, they are complex and global.

So yes, the levels of uncertainty that appear to be very high are being reflected in the stress and anxiety that many people feel.

Are there areas where uncertainty is more common or more crucial than others?

Uncertainty is a critical mindset every time the routine ends.

It could be anytime you are learning, whenever you want to be creative, that you face something that you cannot control.

For example, raising a child is full of uncertainty because there is no rule book, it is unpredictable and people are unpredictable.

We see different kinds of uncertainty all the time and it has always been around us.

Perhaps this is a historic moment, with different parts of our social infrastructure that are breaking down or at least being challenged, such as public health systems and ecological systems, etc.

When we are under siege in this way, I think that’s when we need to understand the benefits of uncertainty.

What can we do to manage uncertainty? Is there a tool?

I have two suggestions.

First, I think it is important to be able to see uncertainty not as a threat, but as a challenge.

In fact, there are many studies on this idea of ​​tolerating uncertainty.

People who are more tolerant or more capable of seeing uncertainty as a challenge are more flexible, less rigid, more curious, capable of seeing nuances, and are not black and white thinkers.

There are many steps that can be taken in psychology.

For example, a new curriculum was imposed at a medical school in the US in which they try to help their young resident doctors learn how to be more tolerant of uncertainty. Because there is no one correct answer to treating a patient, there may be multiple ways to treat it.

There are also many efforts in science to help people deal with uncertainty, learning to do little things. Much of this work is based on phobias, when people are afraid of a dog or a spider, and help them take small steps.

The same can happen with our personal uncertainty.

If you’re always going to order the same thing at your favorite restaurant, try something new. It may sound silly, but it helps you understand that the unknown is not a threat.

If you’re “micromanaging” your team at work, try delegating more and then see how to handle the problem.

It’s like loosening our grip, and it’s remarkable, because people who adapt more to uncertainty aren’t less assertive. Uncertainty does not mean that you are paralyzed, or that you are giving up on a problem.

The second suggestion about uncertainty is to see how closely it relates to thinking well in order to draw correct conclusions.

For example, if there is a client dissatisfied with the work, you can analyze the situation and then ask yourself the opposite question. If you think that the customer is not happy because the product is bad, then consider that perhaps the customer is dissatisfied for the opposite reason. Perhaps, the product is too complex, so it is too good.

That will not give you the automatic answer, but what it will do is open the question and you will be a little less sure of what you assume. And this is really important when it comes to complex and difficult questions.

We really have to wake up to the power and benefits of uncertainty.

You are interested in:

Humor: the seasoning of your conversations

Learn to flow

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!