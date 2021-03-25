Uncertainty in Valladolid with cases of coronavirus

03/25/2021 at 21:11 CET

They are not being quiet days in Valladolid. Last Wednesday the Pucelano team reported three new positives in the first team: Luis Pérez, Kike Pérez and Míchel Herrero joined that of goalkeeper Roberto, as well as two members of the coaching staff. This is why the club has wanted to take all the necessary measures to confirm if there are more cases in the squad. As reported by the newspaper ‘El Norte de Castilla’ This morning antigen tests and serological tests were carried out on all the members of the first team (players, coaching staff and assistants), as well as their families and partners.

Pending the results, for now the club will continue with its individualized training plan, at least until next Monday afternoon (this weekend, due to the national team stoppage, no session was scheduled). In this way, the protocol mandated by the League will be complied with. Of course, the game that was planned against the subsidiary, Valladolid Promises, for which referees had been requested from the Federation of Castilla y León, has not been played either.

Match against Barça

For the moment, The match that Valladolid has to play against Barça at the Camp Nou on Monday April 5 corresponding to matchday 29 is not in danger, as long as they do not come out more positive in the staff that forces the Board to confine all the members, as an official outbreak would be declared.

Signs of strength

“I am looking forward to recovering to help the team again as much as possible, and of course, thank you all for the constant support you always send me & rdquor;Kike Pérez said on his Twitter account. Today can be a key day.