Uncertainty in the global market and oil due to the traffic jam in the Suez Canal, could last for weeks

Attempts in the last four days to refloat the container ship “Ever Given” have failed and it continues to block the passage of more than 200 freight ships, with the economic cost involved. Various possibilities are being explored, but this may take time. Some even speak of weeks, which would cause a certain collapse because Almost 10% of world maritime trade, more than 10% of world oil transport and about 8% of liquefied natural gas transport passes through the Suez Canal.

The only viable option now is to divert those tankers and container ships out of the Suez Canal – in some cases sending them on an extended two-week voyage around the southern tip of Africa – as a prolonged closure of the key waterway is anticipated.

At the moment, the dredging operations in order to tow the vessel are being ineffective, they need to remove hundreds of thousands of cubic feet of sand around the bow of the Ever Given. They need to dig until there is a depth of about 15 meters, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

If the blockage lasts for a few days, it is not a problem and the setback can be compensated quickly. However, if the delays last a few weeks, it will be worrying for transport companies because the costs of an alternative route through Africa would increase dramatically.

Traffic jam in the Suez Canal

Effects on oil

Of the 39.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil imported by sea in 2020, 1.74 million bpd passed through the Suez Canal, according to tanker tracking firm Kpler, but refined oil is also transported.

About 9% or 1.54 million bpd of world imports of refined products flowed through the Suez Canal last year. Raw material naphtha for plastics makes up a large part of the refined product flows in the canal.

However, parallel to the Canal, there is the 320 km Sumed pipeline that connects the Gulf of Suez with the Mediterranean and that transports 80% of the oil sent from the Gulf of the Middle East to Europe, and its use is usually well below his capacity.

According to Nitesh shah, research director of WisdomTree, It may not be as important as the Strait of Hormuz or the Strait of Malacca, but its blockage is still capable of making a significant dent in the flow of oil and other energy products around the world. Still, “this supply impact premium can dissipate quickly.”

For Norbert Rücker, Director of Next Generation Economics and Research Julius Baer, the Suez Canal lockdown dominates the headlines, but the incident creates short-term noise rather than lasting fundamental impact. In fact, beyond the current nervousness of the market, the scenario continues to be bullish due to the economic stimulus of vaccines, which should cause a rebound in oil demand.

“There is a lot of volatility in the price of this ‘commodity’ and it is not for this specific fact” add market sources to Invertia, “the evolution of vaccines influences much more, for instance. There is no doubt that there will be a shortage of crude and if this situation lasts for 2 weeks, it will obviously put prices under pressure on the supply side, and stocks will have to be pulled in the short term. “

“However, as it is not a structural problem, it will not have any impact on the annual calculation.”

Impact on trade

Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal is one of the main economic arteries in the world. More than 12% of world trade passes through it, almost 19,000 ships a year that transport around 1,200 million tons of merchandise, because ships save almost 9,000 kilometers each way. They reduce the distance by 43%, according to data from the World Maritime Transport Council (WSC), than if they had to go through Africa.

The shipping company Lloyd’s List It estimates that the daily value of the containers that pass through the canal is more than 8,000 million euros, of which about 4,200 million go to the west and another 3,800 million to the east.

The company also estimates that containerized goods represent around 26% of the traffic through the canal, so it already anticipates that the delays will have a “significant” value. Among the ships in the queue are at least 10 tankers carrying some 13 million barrels of crude from the Middle East, according to the energy intelligence company Vortexa.