Banxico “showed its concern” about the uncertainty for investment after the new energy policy that restricts private renewable energy projects

The Banco de México Governing Board (Banxico) “showed its concern” about the uncertainty for investment after the new energetic politics that restricts the private projects of renewable, revealed this Thursday a document of the autonomous organism.

“In particular, (the board members) mentioned the recent changes in the rules for the participation of the private sector in the generation of electricity with renewable sources. One pointed out that this measure affects the process of competition and free competition, ”said the report of the May 14 meeting.

The members of Banxico They referred to the agreement published on April 29 by the National Energy Control Center (Cenace) to “guarantee the efficiency, quality, reliability, continuity and security of the National Electric System (SEN) ”in the coronavirus pandemic.

To this is added the reliability policy that the Secretary of Energy (Sener) published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on May 15, one day after the meeting in which Banxico lowered the interest rate to 5.5 percent.

The measure of Cenace “It is added to other actions that modified the conditions of the contracts once the investments were made,” said a member of the Governing Board in the minutes of that meeting, recently published.

Specifically, he highlighted the cancellation of New Mexico International Airport (NAIM), the brake on brewery of Constellation Brands in Mexicali, the litigation of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) against gas pipelines and the suspension of Clean Energy Certificates (CEL).

“Another considered that the health crisis, in combination with idiosyncratic factors, can reduce the potential growth of the country at levels not seen in many years, which would imply high economic and social costs, “added the report.

The leaders of the central bank They pointed to the “unprecedented” capital outflow because foreign investors have reduced their holdings of government securities by more than 250 billion pesos (more than $ 11.190 billion).

They also warned of the risk it represents Mexican oil (Pemex) for public finances, citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the reduction of the main rating agencies.

The majority highlighted “the need to generate public policies to give certainty to private investment ”in the face of this adverse situation, the report reported.

Similarly, most of the members considered that the government efforts they should aim to reallocate the budget based on efficiency.

“Another commented that there are some room for maneuver, such as the reorientation of the public spending from controversial projects of great importance to priorities arising from the pandemic, ”the text mentioned.

The minute is revealed a day after the adjustment that Banxico It made its forecast for GDP, which could contract between 4.6 percent and 8.8 percent this year, in contrast to the growth it anticipated before the pandemic, between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent.

According to the “Quarterly Report January-March 2020”, Banxico It foresees three scenarios: a “type V” fall, a “type deep V” and one “type deep U”.

Furthermore, he calculated that Mexico It will lose 800,000 to 1.4 million formal jobs this year and 200,000 to 400,000 in 2021.

With information from .