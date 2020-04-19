The uncertainties about the duration of the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic sparked the debate among economists about a possible need to extend the R $ 600 emergency aid, which will be paid until June. In addition to the risk of “hard days” of contamination by covid-19 until July or August, there is concern about the transition period between the shock of isolation and the effective resumption of activity, since the labor market is usually the last to react in times of crisis.

The law that was approved by the National Congress provides that informal workers, self-employed, individual micro-entrepreneurs and unemployed people receive R $ 600 assistance for three months, with double quota (R $ 1,200) for women heads of families. But the text itself left the door open for extension for the duration of the public calamity, scheduled until December 31.

The report questioned the Ministry of Citizenship on two occasions to find out whether the portfolio sees the need to eventually extend aid, but has received no response. Behind the scenes, the economic team assesses that it is necessary to wait more time to analyze the evolution of the new coronavirus in Brazil and decide whether to extend the aid or not. “Today nobody knows”, says a member of the economic team.

The government has already set aside R $ 98.2 billion to pay for aid in the three months provided by law. But this figure is already out of date, as it was expected to include 54 million Brazilians. The Minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, has already publicly admitted that the request for assistance may reach 75 million workers. With government support, Congress also approved changes that could result in an additional 7.5 million recipients, with an additional expense of R $ 10 billion.

Financial market sources estimate that expanding the reach within three months may result in an additional expense of R $ 36 billion to R $ 40 billion. Keeping the number of workers covered, the expense of extending the aid could reach R $ 46 billion per additional month, according to market assessments. It is equivalent to the Bolsa Família budget of a year and a half in times of normality.

Emergency aid, although it represents one of the most important expenses of the pandemic, is considered necessary by the economic team to protect families and encourage them to stay at a time when health authorities recommend social isolation as a way to slow the progress of the disease. infection.

The debate over its extension gained momentum with predictions from the Ministry of Health that the effects of the pandemic could extend. Before leaving office, the now ex-minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta came to speak of “hard days” of the disease between May and June, or until July (month already discovered by the aid). By e-mail, the folder reports that notifications for respiratory diseases tend to grow in the country between the beginning of May and mid-August.

“As covid-19 is a new disease, we still cannot predict how it will behave in the country and when this return to normality would take place”, says the Ministry of Health.

For the economist Pedro Nery, the extension of the emergency aid is “quite probable”, including to protect employees with a formal contract who are fired and are unable to get back on the market. Although they have access to unemployment insurance, FGTS fines and prior notice, these sources of funds may be exhausted before the job market offers opportunities again.

“In the worst case scenario, if we have many layoffs despite government programs, and if the epidemic does not allow the quarantine to relax in the second half, we would have the ‘second wave’ of aid. Formal workers who today do not need it may now need it” says Nery.

Sociologist Luís Henrique Paiva, a researcher at the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), says that the emergency aid operation has been successful so far, but regardless of the duration of the aid, it is necessary to discuss how to make the transition between the period of quarantine and economic recovery.

“The measures adopted make the recovery faster. But that does not mean fast, only faster than in a scenario of chaos”, he says. According to him, the government may need to discuss an extension of aid at this time of transition, even if it is less than R $ 600.

The creation of emergency aid is also seen by experts as an opportunity for Brazil to take the first step towards a universal basic income, a benefit that would be paid to all Brazilians to ensure a minimum of survival.

Nery considers that this discussion still has “a bit of a utopia” and must necessarily be accompanied by a re-discussion of other benefits, such as salary allowances and deductions from the Individual Income Tax (IRPF). “The most likely is a guaranteed income, such as emergency aid, that is, a benefit to reach a certain level of income. The basic benefit of Bolsa Família is already like this, without counterparts, but it is destined to an extreme line very low poverty “, he says.

For him, the charge for some perpetuation of emergency aid is already contracted. Bolsa Família, which pays an average of less than R $ 190, will transfer at least three times that for three months. At the limit, people who receive R $ 41 will be able to receive R $ 1,200, as a mother living with her child below the poverty line of the Bolsa.

“It can be difficult to go back to the previous design close to the elections. The election is legitimate, because in fact we spend very little to protect these families. The scholarship is equivalent to something like 2% of the Union’s spending. The crisis opens up this precariousness. No it makes sense that it is so little, ten times less than the cost of servers or tax waivers “, evaluates Nery./ COLLABORATED MATEUS VARGAS

