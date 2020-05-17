Faced with a virus that brought more questions than answers, the families of thousands of people with Down syndrome in Brazil are living days of anguish due to the unknowns about the effects of covid-19 in this population, in addition to drastic changes in their daily lives of therapies and teaching due to social isolation.

With social isolation, families of people with Down syndrome should seek alternatives to stimulate them at home, but they should also not feel the pressure to act as professionals, recommends pediatrician Fábio Watanabe

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Although in recent communications from the Ministry of Health, Down syndrome does not explicitly appear as a risk factor, health professionals and families who deal with chromosome 21 trisomy daily (another name given to the syndrome, of a genetic nature and caused by the existence chromosome) are considering that this is a risk group.

This is because the proportion of people with Down syndrome who are born with impairments in the heart, lung and immune system is significant, and also develop diabetes and obesity – all of these conditions considered risk factors for covid-19, explains pediatrician Fábio Watanabe , from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, one of the organizers of a recently launched information website on covid-19 and Down syndrome.

“Regardless of the number itself, all studies agree that (these conditions) are more frequent in Down syndrome. Approximately half of children with the syndrome have congenital heart diseases. Obesity, diabetes and changes in the immune system are also much more frequent in this population.”

“But since we are talking about risk factors, it is important to talk about the other side of this: if the person does not have these comorbidities, possibly their risk is similar or slightly higher than the person who does not have Down syndrome. a case. Families tend to be very stressed right now. “

To help, the site – created in a partnership with the Brazilian Federation of Down Syndrome Associations, the Alana Institute and the Serendipity Project, and with technical contribution, in addition to Watanabe, from the geriatrician Marcelo Altona, from the Albert Einstein hospital (SP) – brings questions and answers and support material on covid-19 and Down syndrome.

The website explains, for example, that the transmission of coronavirus happens in the same way to people with or without Down syndrome – so, for everyone, the most important preventive measures continue to be hygiene and social isolation.

It is common for people with Down syndrome to have heart disease and develop diabetes and obesity, so care with covid-19 must be doubled

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

For babies and children, everything so far indicates that the symptoms of those with trisomy 21 are similar to respiratory conditions in childhood in general, such as cough, runny nose, fever, and possibly sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea.

But what can change for those with the syndrome is their perception and verbalization about changes in the body, so families should be even more attentive to serious symptoms, such as respiratory distress, groaning, more frequent and intense breathing movements, or even lowering of the body. level of consciousness. Personal hygiene procedures, such as washing your hands, may also require the attention and participation of another person.

There are still no published studies on the clinical evolution of people with Down syndrome infected with the coronavirus. In Brazil, there are also no official and specific covid-19 records in this population, but there are already reports of victims across the country.

Fábio Watanabe points out that, in the absence of more targeted studies, specialists today are drawing on the knowledge that already exists – as on other respiratory diseases, such as influenza and bronchiolitis.

He explains that one of the “most defining characteristics of Down syndrome”, observed in practically all children who are born with it, is hypotonia, a lower muscle tone – including the muscles involved in breathing. Narrower airways are also commonly observed, physiological characteristics that in other known respiratory diseases can aggravate the condition.

“In a situation of greater respiratory effort, the diaphragm muscle, for example, goes through greater fatigue due to hypotonia”, he details.

Another fact about Down syndrome that coincides with one of the main risk groups for covid-19 – the elderly – is that immune aging happens earlier for these people than for the general population. It is estimated that at 45 years of age, a person with trisomy 21 has health conditions comparable to those of an elderly person of 60 without the syndrome.

“However, it would not be an exaggeration to say that from the age of 30, people with Down syndrome will start to experience relevant changes in the body that bring them closer to an elderly person”, warns the portal Covid 19 and Down syndrome, reinforcing the importance of prevention and attention to symptoms in this group.

Upside down routines

For children and babies, Fábio Watanabe recalls that the “gold standard” in the first months and years of life is a routine of physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

“Although professional councils authorized remote care during the pandemic, not everyone has the resources to continue therapies through telemedicine.”

“One of the points that most causes distress in families is this adaptation to the child’s stimuli: they tend to think that development will be compromised (with the interruption of face-to-face assistance).”

“It is important that families, within their reach, find scenarios to maintain the stimuli, through games but also a time for her to play freely. It is not interesting to leave her with a busy schedule. At the same time, families should not feeling like therapists for their children, is a very heavy burden and it generates great frustration. “

Henri Zylberstajn says that his son, Pedro, benefited from the closer coexistence of the brothers during the pandemic

Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brasil

For the family of little Pedro, 2 years old, the beginning of the pandemic soon brought concern about the interruption of therapies, says his father, businessman Henri Zylberstajn. But, maintaining online service with professionals from the private network and with the presence of the whole family at home, in São Paulo – Henri working from home, his wife and two other children, aged 4 and 7 -, the businessman says that the youngest took an “unthinkable leap” during the quarantine.

“It was a leap in global development, in the motor issue for example – he started the quarantine without walking, now he walks with the support of the walker. Before, he didn’t speak, now he is speaking syllables”, says Zylberstajn, founder of the Serendipidade Project, focused on actions for inclusion and participating in the launch of the website on covid-19 and Down.

“He started to respond very well to the distance stimulus with our accompaniment. With the closer contact, the brothers started to get more involved in therapies. We will never replace the techniques of professionals, but the participation of the family generates different stimuli”, says the businessman, adding that Pedro has mild comorbidities, but worries that his son, having hypotonia and narrow airways like many other children with Down, could be infected with the new coronavirus.

Henri Zylberstajn recognizes that his family is privileged and this facilitates the continuity of care for Pedro in the pandemic. But, ahead of Serendipidade, he says he receives reports from other families who are having quite different experiences – “each child reacts in a different way”, he highlights – and that many also complain about the lack of remote didactic material accessible by schools.

Public service restrictions and a more delicate health history make the current scenario for Érica Alves “desperate”, as she describes the situation in the pandemic of her son Pietro, 4 years old. In those few years of life, the little one has had 21 pneumonia and 20 hospitalizations, having today “all the respiratory symptoms that a child may have”, according to the mother, who lives in Itapecerica da Serra (SP).

The boy has immunodeficiency, recurrent asthma attacks and needs devices and a tracheostomy at home to breathe. However, home visits by physiotherapists and routine consultations with several specialists were suspended due to the pandemic, with no expected return yet. And in his case, these calls need to be in person.

“My son regressed a lot. Before the coronavirus, he had very low parameters, he had no more crises, he was already in a situation close to weaning from the devices. But everything I gained in a year I lost in 30 days (since the pandemic)” , tells Erica by telephone to BBC News Brasil.

High-cost drugs that were withdrawn by her in a public pharmacy would now be delivered to her home, but according to Erica, they have not yet arrived at her home. She says she no longer has enough medication to deal with an eventual seizure.

To complicate matters, the husband is vigilant and continues to go out to work outside the home, for exercising an essential activity. She has not been able to take a job outside the home for a long time to dedicate herself entirely to her son, doing occasional jobs as a virtual secretary.

“We take great care when my husband arrives (from work), he takes everything off to go home, takes a shower immediately. He can’t stop working, because the bills don’t wait.”

“If my son has a crisis, a problem at home, I don’t know who to turn to, the health unit is closed … And if I need to leave, the chance of him getting a covid is 90, 99%, because of his immunity “, he says.

“I don’t know if it is worse to stay with him at home or if I need to go out. I can’t assimilate anymore: when he is tired, I no longer know if it is because of his intestines, if it is an asthma attack or it is so much playing. It is really difficult. “

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

