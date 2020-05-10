Two former diplomats and an expert in public security warn that the lack of measures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nicaragua could become a “high risk situation” for neighboring countries and could increase the social stigmatization of Nicaraguans.

Nicaragua is the only country in the region that has not established any national restriction or measure to prevent the massive spread of the new coronavirus, as almost all countries in the world have done by closing their borders, suspending face-to-face classes or establishing national quarantine.

The former representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations (UN), Julio Icaza Gallard, appreciated that countries could unilaterally prohibit the entry of people from Nicaragua, which would mean putting the country in international quarantine, “especially since it is very difficult to know when one person has been infected and the many cases are asymptomatic ”. “The entire country could be subjected to an international quarantine,” said Icaza.

The former diplomat expressed that in the face of an increase in the health crisis in Nicaragua, neighboring countries or recipients of Nicaraguan emigrants could establish severe restrictions, because he assured that Nicaragua is already perceived as a country that exports the virus.

The former diplomat added that as long as the borders of the other countries remain closed, as measures to contain the pandemic, Nicaragua will not feel the effect of the isolation that awaits it.

Nicaragua will be seen as “Covid-19 expelling” country

The former Nicaraguan ambassador to Costa Rica, Mauricio Díaz, stated that when all international organizations, which believed that a political understanding was possible with the Daniel Ortega regime, realize that their calls and recommendations to this country failed, the States they will be forced to take bilateral measures to avoid infections from a territory that does not have control of the pandemic.

Just as an example, Díaz mentioned Costa Rica, a country bordering Nicaragua, considering him “the country’s escape valve” in economic crises and political crises, as well as being one of the main migratory destinations for Nicaraguans to look for work. “It would be fatal if we were denied entry to Costa Rica due to the coronavirus phenomenon, now that they are announcing, for example, that they are going to build a modern electronic train and that they are going to need about a thousand workers,” said the former diplomat.

Also read: Coronavirus in Central America: the region of records and contrasts in its strategies and results against covid-19

Mauricio Diaz political analyst. THE PRESS / Archive

Díaz fears that Nicaragua will be seen as an “expelling” country for Covid-19 patients. “This government can become a coronavirus expeller, just as we have historically been, in the language of the social sciences, a country that has expelled emigrants, could become a coronavirus expeller,” said Mauricio.

Costa Rica, Panama and Cuba have confirmed cases of Covid-19 from people who arrived from Nicaragua, although the regime has so far denied community infections.

Role of SICA

For Díaz, the Central American Integration System (SICA) is a key organism to demand more responsibility from the Ortega regime against the pandemic, but he doubts that Vinicio Cerezo, secretary general of that organism, “puts the bell on the cat.”

“This is a topic that should be viewed seriously at SICA, which all it does is teleconferences to discuss the wonders that the Secretary General is doing without addressing the serious problems that are being experienced particularly in our country due to irresponsibility government not to admit that we have cases of Covid-19 here and continue to encourage human concentration. There the regional body should serve, in the sense of applying sufficient pressure, “added Díaz.

Stigmatization of Nicaraguans abroad

The sociologist and specialist in public security issues, Elvira Cuadra, also fears that “the negligent management that the government has been doing of the pandemic, will become a high risk situation for the neighbors.” But the sociologist also warned that in the short-medium term the effects of the pandemic in Nicaragua could mean the stigmatization of Nicaraguans who travel or emigrate to other countries.

Elvira Cuadra, sociologist and specialist in security issues. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

In the case of Costa Rica, he doubts that the government of this country wants to open its border with Nicaragua “knowing that there are a large number of people who are potentially carriers of the virus and that they can move it within the country.”