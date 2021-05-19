Unboxing of the first two installments

A new interesting collectible arrives from the hand of Planeta DeAgostini. We already know that the Marvel Movie Collection is underway, in parallel now a collection dedicated to Star Wars is launched. More specifically, at Star Wars ships and vehicles. A collection unpublished which collects for the first time a great variety of miniatures of ships and vehicles of all kinds from the most important saga of all time.

A rebel fighter, the Millennium Falcon, Darth Vader’s fighter or a Star Destroyer are some of the 60 large replicas that are included in this collection that has the official Lucasfilm license. Thanks to Planeta we have been able to receive the first two deliveries. Then we leave your unboxing, and below the details of the collectible.

As always, you can find all the detailed information in the Planet DeAgostini website in its “frequently asked questions” section.

More information about the collection

PROMO CODE: PROMOSW

Collectible Features

60 large replicas: from large military ships such as Super Destroyers, X-Wings, TIE Fighters or Razor Crest, through freighters, transports and shuttles. All miniatures are true replicas of the original models, made of high quality die-cast Y hand painted. Each miniature includes a fascicle. These have very complete and detailed information about the history of each ship and vehicle. If you subscribe before August 1, 2021, you will receive as an exclusive gift two exclusive replicas: the Rey’s landspeeder and the Luke’s Land Speeder.

Gifts during subscription: Ralph McQuarrie high-quality picture set for framing, a TIE Fighter notebook, an exclusive mug from the collection and a t-shirt with an unpublished illustration.