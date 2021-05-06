Unbelievable that the Donnie Darko sequel is more profitable than the original

Donnie Darko is a 2001 cult film much admired and yet the 2009 sequel is not up to the task, but it is more profitable.

20 years of Donnie Darko (2001), a film that has a spatial halo that is directed by Richard Kelly and starring Jake gyllenhaal. Although at the time it went very unnoticed by the cinema, over time it became very popular in video stores, which still existed at that time. In 2009 they made a sequel titled S. Darko And although it did not have the impact of the original, it seems that it was much more profitable.

Producer Adam Fields explained that well-known “Hollywood accounting,” whereby studios use deceptive financial practices to make blockbuster movies look like financial failures so they don’t have to pay royalties to the creative partners involved, has guaranteed what Donnie darko it’s still a financial failure, according to study records. In the meantime, S. Darko it is a modest success.

“According to the most recent earnings statement, more money was lost than the cost of the Donnie Darko movie. That’s the real magic of Hollywood accounting. ” Adam Fields joked.

“Especially since it wasn’t like they spent so much money on marketing! It’s really surprising that Donnie Darko cost $ 4.5 million and became one of the most viewed movies on Netflix. In the last 15 years there has never been a time when I am not on a cable or broadcast platform. I think Fox Home Video sold three million units in the first few years. That’s a lot of units for a movie that didn’t hit theaters massively. Then they paid millions to extend those rights. “

“Yet over the past 16 years, they have reported less than $ 150,000 in national income. Where did all that money go? Donnie Darko’s wormhole? The irony is that I just got an earnings check for S. Darko for $ 75,000, but the sequel, which was never released in theaters, cost about the same as the original, and I’ve never seen it on any cable or streaming platform. transmission”.

“However, that movie is somehow profitable. While the original, this a cult phenomenon, has lost more money than it cost to make. These earnings statements have a standard clause that they can charge interest on the budget until it recovers, which is fine, but every dollar you receive is supposed to reduce that amount. They have never applied revenue to the cost of the film, so interest continues to grow every year. So now the interest is greater than the cost of the movie … But it would be great if only a few dollars went to the people who made the movie Donnie Darko. “

Will there be a new delivery?

It has long been speculated that the director Richard Kelly wants to make a new sequel to Donnie darko, but it will have nothing to do with the movie that they released in 2009 and that was about the sister of the protagonist of the original. But he is clear that it will be he who will take care of it, since he does not want anyone else to put their hands in his creation.

Here we leave you our explanation from Donnie darko, a very good movie that if someone has not seen, since cinemascomics.com we recommend it.