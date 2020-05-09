Los Angeles, USA

Vanessa Bryant has sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for unauthorized photographs of the helicopter crash in which her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna died, People magazine reported Friday.

The publication said it had access to the lawsuit in which Vanessa Bryant seeks compensation for the mental and emotional distress suffered after the revelation that eight members of the sheriff’s team took pictures of the crash site and shared them.

In addition to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, 13, seven other people died in the Jan. 26 crash on a hill west of Los Angeles.

According to the court record obtained by People, “no fewer than eight deputy sheriffs were on the scene taking cell phone photos of the dead children, parents and coaches.”

“As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for aides to take photos at the crash site. Rather, the aides took photos for their own personal purposes.”

The only people authorized to take photos of the scene were investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the coroner’s office.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva acknowledged in March that his aides had taken photos at the scene, after the Los Angeles Times reported the existence of these images.

Entertainment news website TMZ.com then reported that a bartender had overheard a trainee sheriff’s deputy displaying the footage to a customer in a bar.

Villanueva that the department had identified the assistants involved and made sure the photos were destroyed. At that time Vanessa Bryant called for an internal affairs investigation and sanctions for all involved.

“Rather than formally investigating the allegations to identify the scope of the broadcast and contain the spread of the photos, the Department’s management allegedly told aides that they would not face any disciplinary action if they simply deleted the photos,” the file says. according to People.

The lawsuit also states that Vanessa Bryant was informed that some of the photos have appeared on the Internet.

“This (lawsuit) is all about enforcing liability, protecting victims and making sure no one has to deal with this behavior in the future,” a spokesperson for the Bryant family told People.

Vanessa Bryant, like other family members of the deceased, has also sued helicopter operators for the accident, the causes of which are still under investigation.

