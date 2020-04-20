Currently, any user of any platform account with an account through which you can access online gaming services, but in which certain information is also stored, such as video games purchased in virtual stores or even information on payment methods. However, one of the biggest fears of the players is that these accounts are exposed, and so it would have been with Nintendo, since there are many users who, through social networks, have commented that they are receiving emails informing them of accesses that they had not authorized on their Nintendo Switch (even some of the NextN editors have received these emails).

Nintendo would have suffered an attack and would have exposed the accounts of the players

Our account in Nintendo Switch It is a key aspect of online gaming, but also shopping, so it is very important to have some security in it. However, as many users have reported, they have received emails informing them of unauthorized access to them, from countries such as the USA. The US, Chile and Russia, which would indicate that the Big N has suffered a breach that has exposed the personal information of its users. Therefore, in these situations the recommended thing is access the Nintendo Accounts website and change password as well as authorize verification in two steps, which is a more than effective measure in these cases (it is necessary to download the Google Authenticator application). In addition, if you had saved the information of your Paypal account or your credit cards in the eShop, it is also recommended to check that no charge has occurred, since some users have also reported that they have purchased paVos ( Fortnite virtual currency).

See also

However, we must clarify that the Big N has not yet ruled on this possible breach in their security, but, when in doubt, it never hurts to be cautious, especially if there is a possibility that our data will be used to make purchases that we have not authorized.

Source 1, Source 2: Taka

Related