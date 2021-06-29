Unarmed and Captives – Diary16

Like every morning, Obdudio after taking a quick shower and preparing an instant coffee, white label because the oven for buns is not there and having a slice of bread with sunflower oil, because he also cannot afford to pay, as he would like, one of Extra virgin olive, he sits down at the computer and starts browsing Infojobs, Monster, Indeed, Infoempleo and even LinkedIn, where he has a technical profile in case there is a job of his own.

Lately he’s only been getting waiter offers. It is not that the job displeases him, because as his economic situation and that of his family are, he cannot afford to disgust any of the jobs that are proposed to him, but it is that in the hotel industry, they do not give work people but looking for slaves.

The other day, he read a job offer that said they were looking for a bartender for a bar. Split schedule and salary to be agreed, said the ad. He contacted by phone because it is the means that they put as a link and when asking about the schedule and salary, they told him that the job consisted of waiting tables from 10 in the morning to 2:30 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. until the closing of the premises. Salary 800 euros. Draft day, Monday morning (the 7:00 p.m. shift had to be covered, although they told him that on Mondays there are usually not many people and that they usually close early, around 24:00). The salary must be removed the minimum of 4% taxes and an extra payment of 50 euros per month (severance pay). Taking into account, now with the pandemic that closes at 2 in the morning, the work consists of doing seventy-six hours a week for 718 euros / month, just over two euros an hour. When he objected that the law says that they must have at least 36 hours of rest between the last day of the week and the first of the next, they answered that the place was already occupied. They don’t seem to like people who claim their rights.

Days later, through an acquaintance, he asked on WhatsApp about another job offer. This was even worse. According to what they told him in a written message, the working day was from 5:00 p.m. until the closing of the premises. Drinks were served here. The salary 600 euros, in a part-time contract and there was no payday. When he replied to the message saying that it is impossible to work every day without releasing a single one, because the body does not hold, they replied that after what they have happened with the pandemic, they have to make up for lost time and what is there. They ended the message with a sorry, it will be again. It seems that they did not want people, as they say, “conflictive.”

Obdulio, who lives thanks to the work of his wife, a local administration official, has two young girls and they can continue shooting thanks to the fact that they inherited the apartment from their parents (he was an only child) and to tighten their belts. They do the shopping with cheap products. The fish is frozen and for one day a week. The meat is for Sundays and the chicken is bought whole because it is much cheaper. Pasta, rice and potatoes are the basis of their diet. And eggs the usual at dinners. Before the pandemic, Obdulio, who is a laboratory technician, worked in an airport catering company. It was in ERE at the beginning of the pandemic, but finally, the company, a Luxembourg capital company that already had two other previous EREs, ended up closing in November of last year. Since then, he has been looking for work in whatever it is. Because unemployment is ending and the prospects are not promising.

A week ago, they had gone downtown to look at clothes for girls, to a sale store. In one of the pedestrian streets, they met Serapio, a former catering partner, he worked in the kitchens, who went to the street in the ERE that the company carried out in July 2019. He could not believe it. He was sitting on the threshold of a door, well dressed although it was noticeable that his clothes were already worn. He had a sign that said he lived on the street and needed help. He accepted food or alms. They stood before him, Obdulio stammeringly asked, Serapio? And the beggar began to cry. How did you end up like this? It was the next question from Obdulio and Serapio told them about his life since the dismissal. The separation from his wife as a result of the continuous discussions about the lack of income, the savings exhausted in paying a seedy pension, where to sleep and even the denial by Social Security of the minimum vital income claiming that in 2019 he had an income.

Obdulio and his wife gave him the thirty euros they planned to spend on the girls’ clothes and went home, with contained rage and thinking that any domestic event has abstruse possibilities of getting worse.

*****

Unarmed and captive

First of all, I want to make it clear that the story that you want to give the reader today is based on real events. In tweets of people who leave mobile screenshots denouncing the situation of temporary precariousness that we drag. Behind every precarious job, there is a person or a group of them that is getting rich by exploiting others, that to add to the shame, they are in dire need.

The other day Helena Resano was writing a highly subjective article on the balance, after five years, for the United Kingdom due to Brexit. The article was so highly subjective that in this . press release, the opposite is said. While Resano highlighted the fall of the British economy due to Brexit, . speaks that on Tuesday, June 22, the manufacturing economy of the United Kingdom, had reached a RECORD increase since before the start of the pandemic in 2019. And that despite the global problems with current supplies and other merchandise.

In that same article, Resano mentioned the lack of waiters in the United Kingdom as a result of the exit from the Schengen area due to Brexit. And this is a half truth that turns into a fallacy. The lack of waiters is not in itself a problem of Brexit, but of the working and salary conditions that this system of Sonputism is generalizing worldwide. (Dogmatists call Sonputism liberalism, having no bloody idea what 19th-century liberals were when faced with conservatism.) I have already repeated many times that that globalization promised as the world’s economic panacea, the only thing that globalized was job insecurity, bringing to the first world, the conditions of labor misery of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar or Thailand. The lack of precarious workforce, has also been the subject of debate in the empire, where Biden, the president who best represents This new sonputism in which it is said to respect the political and civil rights of citizens, while legislating to force them to work in exploitative conditions, or to be beaten by the forces of order as soon as they protest or to be financially ruined based on administrative sanctions, when not, as in the USA, they end up in jail deprived of their most elementary rights, he has made a magnificent performance as a radical communist, advising entrepreneurs of the empire, that if they do not have workers for the harvesting of the fields or waiters, get paid more. Which is a joke because we knew through RT (Russia Today) journalist Helena Villar that Biden’s own party, the Democratic Party, had just withdrawn a promise to increase the federal minimum wage which continues to leave the empire’s workers on the threshold of poverty.

The problem of the lack of labor, in the USA is given by himthe immigration policies of Trumpism. Many of its voters, landowners with agricultural extensions full of fruit trees, vineyards or vegetables, in California or Arizona, already warned in their day of what was going to happen, when they cried out against the expulsion of thousands of Hispanics.

But the lack of manpower is not actually true. In Spain, employers also complain about this lack of labor and we have 3,781,250 human beings listed on the job demand lists. In the United Kingdom those registered reach more or less a million and a half and in the USA a little more than nine million. How can there be a shortage of labor amid so many job seekers? This system of human exploitation, where the important thing is to individually accumulate more and more profit, without looking at who has to be left in the ditch to get it, has no difficulty in offering employment. What he has a hard time finding is human beings screwed up enough to take any job, at any cost.. Thus, we read a few days ago that the police detained 43 people for extorting labor in agricultural holdings in Torrepacheco (Murcia) from 25 migrants who were paid 1 euro per box of fruit collected and made to work 7 days a week. Thats the reality. What there is is not a lack of waiters or seasonal workers, but a lack of decency. Unscrupulous to stop mistreating women and men whom they hire to collect fruit, such as strawberries, and house them in shacks made with pallets, without electricity or running water. They also suffer sexual harassment and abuse. Lack of humanity when you want a waiter to do the hours in your bar that you do not do, but instead of paying him his due, you submit him to the legislation for a part-time contract, without pay days and with a slave’s salary.

When the neo-Nazis of the green mucus and those of the party of systemic corruption they are opposed to legalizing migration, in reality what they are doing is making sure that labor exploitation remains permanent. While in public they dedicate daily noisemakers to proclaim the evils of immigration and the motives of migrants to come to Spain (to steal, they say, or to collect subsidies), in private they hire them under the hood, without a contract, conditions or rights. That ensures that any other worker in a desperate situation has to accept the job in the same deplorable conditions as the migrant, because as the unscrupulous company himself says, if you don’t want to, I have another hundred at the door waiting. And that creates a butterfly effect in the job market. Because in the absence of business scruples and, until now, the parsimony, slovenliness and / or negligence of public administrations to carry out inspections, labor illegality spreads in a pandemic. A little over two decades ago, the mileuristas were labor pariahs the ones that the Sandios who had dropped out of school and dedicated themselves to laying bricks or concrete, with no training other than having been a laborer for six months, despised. Today, a thousand euros of salary are a salary of the ONCE. And that’s despite the rise in the minimum wage a year ago. Ascent, by the way, the administration does not comply with its officials, where any group below A is paid a base salary lower than the minimum wage.

This precariousness also causes deficiencies in job performance. It is common for those who work precariously in construction, lay tiles, the same as pipes or plastered walls. And as they say in my town, apprentice of everything, master of nothing. Thus we have streets in which water accumulates because the sidewalk is lower than the sewer, floors with peaks that you trip over or leaks after two months due to a bad welding of the pipe.

We are at the juncture of a new middle age. The citizen representation system does not work because the representatives do not respect the represented and do not legislate for thembut for the lobbies. Some business groups that ensure the future of the wicked, outside of politics, in Boards of Directors with fictitious work and huge salaries. A) Yes, living conditions have done nothing but worsen since the 2008 bank scam. We confuse freedom with doing what we think comes out of the fig while We are limited by the intangible barrier of repression, the lack of social representation, and we are tied up with miserable wages, precarious jobs and even supplies of basic necessities such as electricity at unaffordable prices.

But we are happy, because they have removed the mask. Although that may mean that in August the hospitals will be bursting again.

Health, feminism, republic and more public and secular schools.