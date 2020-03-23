Unanimously elect pitcher Mariano Rivera to Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Panamanian pitcher Mariano Rivera was unanimously elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame with 425 votes, the first time this has happened.

Along with Rivera, fellow pitchers Roy Halladay (now deceased) and Mike Mussina, as well as Puerto Rican Edgar Martinez, will enter the Hall of Fame.

Rivera will be the second Panamanian player in Cooperstown, and the first since Rod Carew, who was elected in 1951.

Mariano Rivera, who played 19 seasons with the New York Yankees, received all 425 votes in the election of the Association of Baseball Writers of North America (BBWAA), for his dominance as reliever: 652 games rescued in the regular season and Another 42 in the playoffs.

With his cut straight feature, Rivera was key in the five World Series titles the Yankees won in the first decade of the 21st century.

In his tenth and final attempt on the BBWAA ballot, Martinez finally reached the 75 percent required to be enthroned. He obtained 85.4 percent of the votes to become the fifth Puerto Rican in the Hall of Fame, along with Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda, Roberto Alomar and Iván Rodríguez.

The quartet will be exalted in Cooperstown on July 21, along with Harold Baines and Lee Smith, who were selected by a special committee.

