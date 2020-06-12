The UNAM suspended the attendance of the university community to academic or cultural meetings in institutions abroad due to the COVID-19 crisis

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced that due to the pandemic of COVID-19, it was agreed that from this Thursday and until October 31 2020, the attendance of the university community to academic or cultural meetings such as: courses, conferences, conferences, seminars, round tables and workshops, among others, in foreign institutions.

The agreement, issued by the rector Enrique Graue and published today in UNAM Gazette, it also suspends the international academic exchange visits and the reception of academic visitors to carry out academic stays or of investigation.

No type of institutional financial support will be authorized for mobility such as per diem, land or air tickets, registrations, among others, whether on account of ordinary or extraordinary income, for commissions, academic licenses, permits, academic or research stays, or for receive visiting academics, “said UNAM

The text also indicates that this is part of preventive measures given the size, evolution and ease of spread of COVID-19.

In attention to the necessary measures that must be taken to protect the university community from the pandemic that affects the country, the National Autonomous University of Mexico, in full exercise of its autonomy, carries out the necessary actions to help prevent and control said pandemic “, he pointed out.

The UNAM, the academic entities and university dependencies, within the scope of their competence and according to budget availability, will seek the academic and cultural activities remotely or remotely during this contingency.

The work and field practices or academic stays within the national territory will be authorized once the risks for attendees in each of the requested cases, after evaluation of the academic entities.

According to the UNAMThese are emerging actions that seek to protect the health of all the people who make up the university community and the general public who go to university facilities on a daily basis, given the serious risk posed by the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital