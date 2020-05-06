At least 13 thousand years ago, populations from central Mexico arrived in the territory that now occupies Quintana Roo

UNAM scientists participated in the discovery of oldest vestiges of bonfires used by the first inhabitants of America, in the flooded cave Aktun-Ha, near Tulum, Quintana Roo.

Is about fires with 10,500 years old, placed in strategic places that allow obtaining fire and lighting, and are a guide to return to the surface.

“They are evidence of survival strategies, organization and planning capabilities, as well as the symbolic and ritual meaning of the caves for the first inhabitants,” said Alejandro Terrazas Mata, from the Institute of Anthropological Research (IIA) of UNAM.

The research carried out in the Institute of Geology (IGL), with the support of the IIA, and together with members of the INAH, was released a few days ago in the international magazine Geoarcheology, and confirms the hypothesis that these are vestiges of the use of fire by the first settlers of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Aktun-Ha is a cenote in total darkness than 15 thousand years ago, when the sea level was 150 meters lower than today, it was dry. The first settlers they could use it as a dwelling or to perform rituals.

In that unique site, 30 meters underwater and about 100 meters from the entrance, in the living room or gallery known as Chamber of the Ancients, archaeologists from the Sub-Directorate of Underwater Archeology of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) found 15 accumulations of coal, possible bonfires that were carefully documented, measured and sampled, along with experts from the National University, reported Terrazas Mata and Elizabeth Solleiro Rebolledo, from the IGL.

The university student explained that at least 13 thousand years ago, populations from central Mexico arrived in the territory they now occupy. Quintana Roo. In cave systems near Tulum Eight individuals (skeletons) have been found “that we have studied, and we see that the shape of the skull does not resemble that of its contemporaries”.

Their ancestors came from colder climates, north of the continent. “Their skulls they were longer and narrower, very different from those of the current indigenous populations, which are wider in face ”. In addition, the archaeologist discovered, his weight and height were lessThey were smaller and lighter than other hunter-gatherer populations.

It is known that prehistoric population of Quintana Roo He did not inhabit the caves, but used them as funeral and ritual contexts. “Possibly they entered to deposit the bodies of people important to the community, as they were considered sacred sites,” said Terrazas.

This population lasted more than four thousand years and during that time it was different from the rest of the groups on the continent. That is, the skeletons of Quintana Roo have variants compared to those found in the north or south of America, “surely due to the geographical isolation in which they lived, probably in a jungle environment, with a humid climate similar to the current one.”

However, the university recognized, more evidence is needed, because despite 20 years of research, no cultural evidence associated with skeletons has been found, such as stone tools or offerings; It is unknown how their technology or cultural adaptation was, “but the study of the bonfires gives an idea of ​​their strategy to enter caves and deposit the dead or carry out any other ritual activity.”

Solleiro explained that the Aktun-Ha geological system is located in the corridor from Playa del Carmen to Tulum, where a set of caves and fractures is connected. The entrance of the cave is in the cenote, to enter the Chamber of the Ancestors it is necessary to specialized diving. No other archaeological evidence was found there than the possible bonfires and rock remains that seemed burned.

“It had to be verified that these remains were actually coal and whether the evidence was the product of human activity or had been transported through surface and ground waters to the site. For this, a three-phase methodology was implemented: experimental, where rocks were burned to determine their physical changes by fire; in the field, with the sampling of burned coals and rocks; and laboratory, for the analysis and dating of the coals, among other aspects ”.

It was found, among other results, that the “age” of the bonfires is 10,500 years and that the coals were produced in situ; the fire originated right there and the temperatures reached in those bonfires were between 200 and 600 degrees centigrade.

Possibly some of the bonfires were used to food preparation or for heating, and those that were found in a kind of niches could have served to illuminate the place, Solleiro concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital