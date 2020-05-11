The recent death of a home cat infected with Covid-19 in Spain added one more point of unknown to science and especially for the Mexican researchers who have raised the need to carry out simultaneous studies in animal and human populations to identify if we can transmit SARS-CoV-2 to animals, mainly domestic animals.

This was raised by Gerardo Suzán Azpiri, a researcher at the UNAM Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry (FMVZ), who also wonders if the animals that today are part of our lives and are company for many people, they can be a factor in maintaining the disease.

“There are different coronavirus lineages that affect camels, mice, rodents, hares, pigs, cats and birds, and have evolved with their hosts, mainly bats, but we do not know if this new strain that affects us will impact the species with which we live, “he added. Member of the Laboratory of Ecology of Diseases and Una Salud, where they have described more than 20 types of coronaviruses in bat species from central and southern Mexico.

In this line, the UNAM statement reflecting the professor’s impressions, indicates that there is also no knowledge of the possibility that some species with which we live could maintain SARS-CoV-2 and transmit it. Furthermore, there is uncertainty as to whether unique (endemic) wild species in the country could be affected.

It is also indicated that to know this requires close collaboration with instances of the health sector, those responsible for the environment and animal health, to carry out systematic monitoring. “We are looking for funds to do these studies, from a multidisciplinary approach,” said Suzán Azpiri.

The biology doctor, with a postdoctoral degree in conservation medicine, argued that the Covid-19 pandemic is evidence that humans share infections with many animal species, that we have similar cellular receptors and we can be reservoirs of pathogens and spread them worldwide.

In the Laboratory of Ecology of Diseases and One Health, experts carry out studies to identify different infection models that are transmitted between domestic animals, wild animals and humans.

They are frontier investigations that incorporate elements of ecology, evolution, conservation medicine, spatial modeling, geography, demography, studies of land use and loss of diversity to know how different species such as mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, amphibians, rodents , bats, carnivores and marine mammals, among others, interact with humanity and how epidemiological risk scenarios are generated.

Conserve biodiversity

On the other hand, Suzán Azpiri explained that epidemics like the one we are facing are related to changes in ecosystems by deforestation, loss of biological diversity, hunting and illegal trafficking of species, and extraction of natural resources.

“It is necessary to insist that conserving biodiversity is protecting human health. Maintaining ecosystems allows drinking water, oxygen, food production, a large number of species and, at the same time, regulate populations of reservoirs and disease vectors.

“Bat-related conditions, such as rabies; with rodents, such as hantavirus; or Lyme disease, transmitted by ticks, occurs mainly in places with high deforestation rates”, Exemplified the university specialist.

This pandemic is an example of what happens when we invade niche species and extract them without any control, as we generate risk scenarios, he stressed.

