The portable respirator could be especially useful in less favored regions of the country and in terms of operating conditions.

Researchers and students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico designed a respirator cheaper than commercial notebooks, to help people suffering from coronavirus COVID-19reported the UNAM.

According to Gustavo Medina Tanco, responsible for Laboratory of Space Instrumentation of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences UNAM, the instrument can be useful especially in regions of the country and hospitals less favored in terms of their operating conditions, and would help contribute to this health emergency.

One of the main problems that has occurred in Mexico since the start of the coronavirus pandemic SARS-CoV-2 is the lack of supplies, especially due to the lack of fans sufficient since it is a virus that directly affects the lungs, in severe cases the use of respirators As support.

In fact, the country has acquired inputs from countries such as Chinaand even asked United States the sale of 10,000 fans and 10,000 monitors earlier this month.

The scientist explained that the device has already been tested in the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) and has had two more calibration sessions at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán”.

He pointed out that now it is necessary to prove it in animal models and, later, it must be approved by the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Coffepris) to be used as an emergency instrument in the country’s health institutions.

He indicated that they already have the support of some companies to search for components and thus also study how to assemble a production line, because the idea is that the work is comprehensive, from creation to production of the device.

With this it could be achieved that each fan is accompanied by spare parts and it is also planned to support the formation of human Resources.

Medina Tanco stressed that this pandemic has shown that solutions to large health problems o Progress and development challenges go through innovation and science, from the generation of basic knowledge to its application for the benefit of society.

Mexico has 1,732 deaths and 17,799 confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in late February.

With information from EFE