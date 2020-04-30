Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

For a long time, various organizations have classified video games as guilty of different negative behaviors and even responsible for diseases. However, there are also several scientists who reject these ideas. As proof we have a researcher from the National Autonomous University of Mexico who rejected that video games generate mental illness.

According to the Notimex agency, Hugo Sánchez Castillo, a researcher at the Department of Psychobiology and Neuroscience of the UNAM Faculty of Psychology, said in a statement that since 2000 the use of video games in children, adolescents and adults intensified. This is why he believes that “if they were high-risk behavior, we would already have a highly addicted world.”

Of course, Sánchez Castillo also stressed that it is important to consume video games in a moderate way. That is, it is important that they do not affect the performance of other activities in the life of gamers.

“I advocate moderate use. A criterion based on the observation of the child or adolescent must be used. For example, if they stop hanging out with friends, eating, or failing at school, then they are a problem; But if they do their activities and manage to differentiate the reality of video games and establish schedules, there is no conflict, “he said.

Later, Sánchez Castillo pointed out that, although the WHO has spoken about the diagnosis of video game addiction, that does not mean that gaming is comparable to a drug. He also stressed that there are still many things to define.

Video games can bring benefits

In the statement, Sánchez Castillo also stressed that video games can leave benefits for those who try them. For example, he highlighted that some specific genres can help players make better decisions.

“There are studies in which it is observed that those who choose role-playing games have better decision-making or better reaction times. So they have beneficial factors and that is why it is important not to demonize them, “he said.

