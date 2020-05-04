In psychological care, situations of violence, substance use and depression are reported more frequently. Health Sector personnel who are responsible for reporting deaths by Covid-19 to family members are also attended.

During the health emergency due to the Covid-19 epidemic, 23,622 psychological care services have been requested, of which 335 were specialized care for violence and risk of self-harm or suicide, reported by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Others 82 specialized services they were offered in general hospitals for acute stress, post-traumatic stress, anxiety and consumption of psychoactive substances.

The UNAM reported, in a statement, that through the national strategy “My health is also mental before the Covid-19”, more than 23 thousand psychological care services were provided from March 23 to date, of which 54 percent corresponds to the open population, 25 percent to the university community and 21 percent to health personnel.

Of the total, the most frequent situations have been violence (36 percent); substance use and depression (17 percent).

National entities with more service applicants They are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, followed by Jalisco and Baja California Norte.

To access the psychological care service You must enter the electronic address: https://misalud.unam.mx/covid19/, located on the UNAM platform.

A questionnaire must be filled out on the site to identify problems affecting the user and evaluate the level of risk (from null to high); Then the experts guide you about the actions to be carried out, online information, supports, referral of the service or remote, immediate or scheduled attention.

With this strategy, in addition to supporting the population during the health emergency, the intention is to gather empirical evidence on the psychological care model at a distance, for which each case is monitored and an evaluation of the impact of the actions that are followed, UNAM explained.

The virtual switch of the Psychological Attention Distance Program of the Faculty of Psychology: 55-5025-0855, and its 30 lines, receive free calls from all over the country, from Latin America, the United States and Canada, and allow the work of dyads, made up of a young professional who provides his service and an expert who acts as a supervisor; so far 52 of Psychology and 40 of Medicine have been formed, he added.

From the virtual switch of the Faculty of Psychology, experts from the Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz National Institute of Psychiatry also attend to Health Sector personnel who are responsible for reporting the deaths by Covid-19 to family members.

The switch works in coordination with the telephone attention services, which offers option 4 of the switch of the Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence Unit of the Government of Mexico: 800-00-44-800 of the Federal Ministry of Health; the Life Line (Monday through Sunday 24 hours) at 800-911-2000; to the Youth Integration Centers: 55-5212-1212, or through WhatsApp (55-4555-1212).

Similarly, you can enter the site https://programas.cuaed.unam.mx/psicologia-recursos/moodle/, where they offer courses that provide various skills to prevent risky behaviors to health and promote the well-being of the population.

The Faculty of Psychology reported that interested psychologists and psychiatrists to participate in this national strategy they should send an email to [email protected]

Applicants must be trained in the use of the virtual switch, pass a psychological triage course and evaluation protocol, and management and monitoring of mental health conditions before the Covid-19.

In addition to participating in virtual short counseling courses to manage the risk of self-harm, first psychological support for Covid-19 conditions, violence, consumption of psychoactive substances, depression, generalized and specific anxiety, stress, emotion management, death losses and parenting difficulties.

In the national strategy “My health is also mental before the Covid-19” they also collaborate the Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz National Institute of Psychiatry, the Youth Integration Centers, the Fray Bernardino Álvarez Psychiatric Hospital, and the Secretariat of Civil Protection of Mexico City.