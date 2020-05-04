With the aim of providing first-level psychological care at a distance, UNAM launched the questionnaire “My health is also mental before COVID-19”

In order to provide Psychological attention first-level remote, and promote mental health among the population in times of coronavirus, the UNAM launched the questionnaire “My health is also mental before COVID-19”.

This questionnaire identifies the problems that affect the user and assess the level of risk (null to high); Then the experts who collaborate in this effort guide you on the actions to be carried out, online information, supports, referral of the service or remote, immediate or scheduled attention.

This strategy aims to standardize evidence-based procedures and international protocols.

Since March 23, 23,622 psychological care services have been provided, of which 54 percent correspond to the open population, 25 percent to the UNAM community and 21 percent to health personnel.

These figures include 335 specialized services for violence and risk of self-harm or suicide, and 82 psychiatric hospitals in general hospitals for acute stress, post-traumatic stress, anxiety and consumption of psychoactive substances.

Of the total, the most frequent situations have been violence (36 percent); substance use and depression (17 percent).

The two national entities with the most applicants for the service are Mexico City (49 percent) and the State of Mexico (21 percent), followed by Jalisco (4 percent) and Baja California Norte (3 percent).

The faculties of Psychology (FP, through the Coordination of Training Centers and Psychological Services and the Psychological Distance Care Program) and Medicine (FM) collaborate in the national strategy, headed by the Federal Secretary of Health; the General Directorate for Community Care (DGACO) and the Secretariat for Prevention, Care and University Safety (SPASU).

With this strategy, in addition to supporting the population during the health emergency, the aim is to gather empirical evidence on the model of psychological attention at a distance, for which each case is monitored and an evaluation of the impact of the actions that are followed.

The virtual switch of the FP’s Psychological Attention Distance Program: 55-5025-0855, and its 30 lines (so far), receive free calls from all over the country, from Latin America, the United States and Canada, and work in unity a young professional who provides his service and an expert who acts as a supervisor; so far 52 of Psychology and 40 of Medicine have been formed.

From the virtual switch of the FP, experts from the Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz National Institute of Psychiatry also attend to personnel from the Health Sector who are in charge of notify relatives of COVID-19 deaths.

Similarly, you can enter the site https://programas.cuaed.unam.mx/psicologia-recursos/moodle/, where courses are offered that provide various skills to prevent risky behaviors to health and promote the well-being of the population.

The FP reported that psychologists and psychiatrists interested in participating in this national strategy should send an email to [email protected].

Subsequently, they must be trained in the use of the virtual switch, pass a psychological course and a protocol for evaluation, management and monitoring of mental health conditions before the COVID-19.

In addition, participate in virtual short counseling courses to manage the risk of self-harm, first psychological support in the face of COVID-19 conditions, violence, consumption of psychoactive substances, depression, general and specific anxiety, stress, management of emotions, loss of death and parenting difficulties.

In the national strategy “My health is also mental before the COVID-19” also collaborate the National Institute of Psychiatry Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz, the Youth Integration Centers, the Fray Bernardino Álvarez Psychiatric Hospital, and the Secretariat of Civil Protection of the City from Mexico.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital