UNAM prepares the return of cultural activities

MEXICO CITY. The Contemporary Art University Museum (MUAC), as well as three bookstores located in various parts of Mexico City, will be the first spaces to open to the public this June, reported the National Autonomous University of Mexico, when the city turned green at the covid-19 epidemiological traffic light.

The bookstores A walk through the books, from the Zócalo-Pino Suárez passage; Julio Torri, from University Cultural Center, as well as the Library of the Palacio de Minería, will attend in person in a few days.

The reopening of the MUAC and the Julio Torri Bookstore, both venues located in the University Cultural Center, will take place on Saturday, June 12.

The museum will be in operation from Friday to Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The program Safe Museum it contemplates a capacity of 50 people simultaneously in its various rooms.

Both in the MUAC and in the three bookstores that will be open to the public, visitors will go through a health security filter. In it the body temperature will be taken and disinfectant gel will be offered.

Entry will not be allowed without a mask, which must be properly placed; In addition, in the case of bookstores, electronic payment will be encouraged to avoid the exchange of cash. It will always be necessary to keep a distance of 1.8 meters between people, respecting the signs.

UNAM indicated that the face-to-face activities of the Coordination of Cultural Diffusion they will resume gradually. In August, after the holiday period, the reopening of spaces and venues will continue.

