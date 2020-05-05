The university students developed a quantum technology to identify light sources (laser or ambient) using artificial intelligence

Physicists from the Institute of Nuclear Sciences (ICN) of the UNAM and from the quantum photonics group of the Louisiana State Universitand (LSU) developed a quantum technology to identify light sources (laser or environmental) using artificial intelligence.

This innovation has two possible applications: in microscopy, to make images of chemical or biological samples faster and without damaging them. And in communications, for quantum encryption, faster and more secure, he stated Roberto León Montiel, of the ICN.

In his work, Roberto León and Omar Magaña Loaiza (leader of the LSU group), advanced in a smart quantum technology which dramatically reduces the number of measurements necessary for the correct identification of light sources.

To distinguish the Laser light (which is directed directly and intensely at an object through that source) of the ambient light (the one that is around and that physicists call thermal and consider as noise), scientists use neural networks that “self-learn” to distinguish between both light emissions, in the same way that we distinguish a pine from an oak, although both be trees.

These neural networks are a development of artificial intelligence which uses quantum physics to accelerate processes to hundredths of a second, with high efficiency.

This research was released this Tuesday in the scientific journal Applied Physics Reviews, which considered it a “Featured Article” for its innovation and application.

Detection with laser light

The identification of the different types of light sources around us has been important to develop photonic technologies, such as light detection and range (LiDAR, for its acronym in English), remote sensing and microscopy, explained Roberto León.

“LiDAR technology, which is like radar, but with the use of lasers instead of radio waves, is the positioning of objects. It can be applied to detect airplanes, missiles or rockets ”, he explained.

One of the drawbacks of this technology is that when the laser is sent to the object and that light is detected through a camera or detector, another light is also captured: the ambient light, which is external to the object.

“Another problem is knowing how to distinguish the light that hit the target (directed light) from the ambient light. The one around the object has a different number of photon statistic; Photonic statistics is basically how those light particles get to the detector. The way they do it is different ”.

The experts’ goal was to achieve a technology that could differentiate very quickly; That process requires a million measurements, and a second to make them, but for an airplane or a missile it is a long time, said the university student.

“We realized that by using neural networks of artificial intelligence we passed the process to 20 or 30 microseconds, so we dropped it by about four orders of magnitude. In time, we go from a second to a hundred microseconds with quantum technology, which is very fast with the help of artificial intelligence, and here both branches combine, “he said.

With this technology it is possible to make images of chemical or biological samples (tissue or molecular samples), which if they are illuminated for a long time or with great intensity, can be damaged.

“With artificial intelligence algorithms we can reduce the amount of time we need to measure to reproduce the image or the properties of any sample, without damaging it, especially if it is alive,” he explained.

Regarding his second application, in communications, Roberto León Montiel explained that it is useful for quantum encryption, to speed up the key messages that are sent.

“It reduces the number of copies that are sent, which in addition to being quicker makes it more secure,” he concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital