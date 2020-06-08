The proportion of the population in Mexico that has had contact with SARS-CoV-2 is very small; 80 to 95 percent may still be susceptible to the virus, said Rosa María Wong Chew, chief of the Clinical Research Branch of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine (FM).

Serological or rapid tests must be applied to know the situation of the pandemic. “First among the health personnel and later in population groups. There are already seven tests authorized by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) ”, added Gustavo Olaiz Fernández, General Coordinator of the Center for Research on Policies, Populations and Health (CIPPS) of the FM.

In the virtual conversation “Diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and regulatory aspects”, organized by the FM, Wong Chew pointed out that to obtain herd immunity it is necessary that between 60 and 70 percent of the population have antibodies, and we are very far of that figure.

He also spoke of some tests that are applied to determine the status of the virus in humans, such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which detects genetic material; those for detection of antibodies and serologicals, called “rapid”.

Different tests

“PCR is useful for diagnosis in the early stages of the disease, and for monitoring, knowing when the patient is no longer infectious, and when he no longer has to take isolation and control measures. That depends on the moment and where the nasopharyngeal swab is taken, the day and the place, among other aspects, ”he explained.

Regarding serology, he indicated that it is useful in late stages, to know how many populations may be affected or had contact with the virus. “It is not useful for early stage diagnosis,” he said.

Wong Chew explained that the possibility of making detections by pharyngeal swab is 40 percent, and with nasal swab, up to 60 percent. And in patients who develop pneumonia, bronchioalveolar lavage can give a sensitivity or detection capacity of up to 90 percent.

Regarding the antibody detection test, he pointed out that the production of these or their release can betray the presence of the virus. It is performed using an Elisa test, and the IgG (immunoglobulin G) and IgM (immunoglobulin M) antibodies are searched.

Possible regrowth

In his opportunity, Olaiz Fernández mentioned that none of the tests referred to by itself is a panacea at this time.

Given the capital proportion of the population without antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, vulnerability is very high, so it is likely that before the end of this year there will be a second outbreak of the disease.

In addition, he warned, the first stage of the “post-pandemic” is already underway, patients in recovery with pulmonary and circulatory sequelae, who must also be cared for.