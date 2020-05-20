The tool provides information on 59 metropolitan areas of the country where it is possible to see the degree of risk that the population has in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Metropolitan Area of ​​Mexico City, those who live in Netzahualcóyotl, Chimalhuacán, Valle de Chalco Solidaridad, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, and the south and east of Iztapalapa, have a high risk getting Covid-19.

“In these municipalities and municipalities, there are high degrees of vulnerability demographic, very high degrees of vulnerability in the health dimension and critical degrees in socioeconomic terms ”, warns an atlas developed by UNAM academics.

It is a tool that updates the Vulnerability Index in Mexico before Covid-19 in 59 metropolitan areas of the country, which concentrates 60 percent of the population, to know the degree of risk they have.

The Atlas it takes into account demographic, health and socioeconomic variables and based on them, it classifies the localities as critical, very high, high and measured vulnerability.

The map of # COVID19 in Mexico can change in hours. The development of the pandemic is dynamic, it changes from place to place and from scale to scale. # UNAMosAccionesContraLaCovid19> https://t.co/DdA9A0hcVs#QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/2MU4YrFQfD – UNAM (@UNAM_MX) May 19, 2020

UNAM explained that, although all people are susceptible to contagionSome populations are even more so depending on their age, low accessibility to health infrastructure and the high population density that facilitates a higher rate of infection.

“The study shows that although the metropolitan areas They concentrate health infrastructure, in addition to being the economic poles on which the distribution of goods depends, they are also the regions with the highest population density, which facilitates a higher rate of contagion, “he said in a statement.

For example, in the Metropolitan Area of Monterrey, one of the territorial manifestations of greater critical vulnerability is concentrated in the municipalities of Monterrey, San Pedro Garza García, San Nicolás de los Garza, Guadalupe, Apodaca, Escobedo, the long axis towards Santiago and the small one that connects with Santa Catarina.

The areas of greatest vulnerability to Covid-19 in the Metropolitan Area of Puebla-Tlaxcala they are located in the peripheries to the north, in some intermediate areas and to the south of the municipality of Puebla.

This also happens in municipalities near the center as in Amozoc to the east; Ocoyucan, San Andrés Cholula, San Pedro Cholula, Coronango, Juan C. Bonilla to the west; as well as in more distant others such as Acajete and Tepatlaxco. In Tlaxcala, the most vulnerable municipalities are San Pablo del Monte, Tenancingo, Papalotla de Xicohténcatl, Santa Catarina Ayometla, Santa Cruz Quilehtla.

“It is likely that the increased vulnerability in the municipalities of external contours it is determined by the health and socioeconomic dimensions ”, reported UNAM.

Critical vulnerability in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara It is distributed in the north, in “Las Mesas”, and in the northwest between the center of Zapopan and Tesistán.

At west Jocotán and Santa María del Pueblito stand out; and to the south-west Arenales Tapatíos and Santa Ana Tepetitlán, which have a higher proportion of the indigenous language population.

While in the south, from the Industrial Zone to the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, the Basic Geostatistical Areas (AGEBs) are observed with critical degree dispersedly distributed, depending on urban areas.

The UNAM He explained that this tool serves to manage risk since it allows having more reference points to calculate risks and take precautionary measures in a timely manner.

The Atlas It is available for public consultation at the following link: www.igg.unam.mx/covid-19/?pag=atlas