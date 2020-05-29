It is projected that by 2021 human clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by UNAM will begin.

The vaccine that develops National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) against him coronavirus COVID-19 It is located in the first phase of evaluation in animal models and it is projected that by 2021 clinical trials in humans will begin.

From a platform vaccine, which was developed in the aforementioned house of studies and which already had progress, although it was focused on other viruses, was the basis that was taken to work on a vaccine against new coronavirus.

“There is always a risk that this type of development will not achieve a positive result, however, the control points have been overcome in a good way,” said Laura Alicia Palomares Aguilera, researcher at the Institute of Biotechnology (IBt), through a statement from UNAM.

“We hope in 2021 to produce the material to evaluate in humans; that is, until that moment we would start the clinic tests“Remarked the expert.

Specialists from UNAM participate in the development of the vaccine, together with various institutions and with the Government of Mexico City, Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation explained.

“We have a mature scientific community at the international level, with the best facilities to carry out this vaccine. UNAM has the technology ideal to advance in this project ”, he assured.

The official pointed out that other countries “could have a vaccine before, but Mexico must have its own; even if more time is invested, it would be gained in effectiveness“

With 16 research protocols In this country, companies in Mexico have joined the global search for a vaccine for COVID-19, recently explained Cristóbal Thompson, executive director of the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF).

In an interview with ., Thompson explained that the processes in general for creating a vaccine “They usually take up to 15 years” and now with the possibility of sharing all this information “it is believed that one or more vaccines can be had between a year and a year and a half”.

According to information from the World Health Organization (who), worldwide there are 121 vaccines in preclinical evaluation stages and three in the first clinical phase.

