The National Autonomous University of Mexico reported that the school calendar for this 2020 will be extended until August due to the contingency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This after all the faculties and high schools of the highest house of studies took online classes during these months due to the national campaign of healthy distancing.

The school year that was about to end in May was extended until August, just a few weeks after its conclusion was determined. This was determined by the Academic Work Commission of the University Council that today had an extraordinary session. With the proposed modifications, the new dates are as follows:

The 2019-2020 school year runs until August 21, 2020

The 2020-2021 school year will begin on September 21, 2020 and will end on June 18, 2021 for schools that follow an annual plan, while those that follow one semester the cycle will end on June 11

The administrative holidays for the 2019-2020 semester will cover the days between July 06 and 24, 2020

The administrative holidays for the semester 2020-2021 will comprise the days between July 05 and 23, 2021

Likewise, UNAM commented that the calendar will be modified later so that the dates coincide with the regular period with which classes have been taught in its different schools in past years:

“The necessary adjustments will be made in the interannual and inter-semester periods so that the school calendar for the 2021-2022 cycle returns to the August-June period with which UNAM has operated for several school cycles and that has allowed for regular periods for academic processes and entrance contests. ”

Here you can check the new calendar corresponding to the 2019-2020 school year, and here the one corresponding to the 2020-2021 school year.

