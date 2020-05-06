Mexico City.- The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) extended the 2019-2020 school year until August 21.

Likewise, flexibility was given to the technical councils and postgraduate programs for evaluations, and the Institutions of the Incorporated System may operate according to their conditions with the authorized calendars prior to the health contingency or these modifications.

The Academic Work Commission of the University Council (CU), in extraordinary session, approved the modifications to the school calendar of the 2020 cycle in its Annual and Semester modalities, presented by the General Secretariat with the approval of the College of Faculty and School Directors.

The proposed changes to the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school calendars annual and semester plans, delivered by the General Directorate of School Administration (DGAE), was analyzed and discussed by the Commission.

For the approval of the agreement, the CU body also heard the additional information provided by the General Secretariat and the DGAE, and took the following considerations:

Agreement CTA-7.1 / 20.- The General Secretariat will authorize the adjustments to the Faculties and Schools calendars made by the respective Technical Councils and Postgraduate Programs, so that the extension of the 2019-2020 school year is until the next 21 August 2020 and allows them to properly evaluate academic activities, both those carried out online during the contingency derived from the Pandemic by COVID-19, and those carried out in person at the end of it.

It is recommended that all those activities that can be completed online during the period of the health emergency be evaluated by that same modality, thus recovering the great effort made by the Academic Entities, Students and Teachers, in order to also decrease the number of students and teachers who will return to classrooms at the end of the most acute phase of the contingency, to minimize the risk of contagion.

Those practical and theoretical-practical activities established in the study plans and academic programs, whose evaluation can only be carried out in person, will be evaluated at the end of the health emergency, during the weeks that have been added to the original calendar of the 2020 semester. -2.

These activities must be carried out under the healthy distance measures recommended by the health authorities and which will be in force at the time of resuming face-to-face activities. These adjustments must be notified to the General Directorate of School Administration so that the corresponding qualification records can be opened in the new periods approved by each Technical Council and Graduate Program.

In this sense, it is essential to guarantee that those Faculties and Schools whose Technical Councils determine to carry out the evaluations within the deadlines established in the calendars approved before the health contingency by COVID 19, do so without more mediation than a notification to the DGAE, in order to respect the efforts made by the community of each one of them to conclude with the academic programs established for this school year.

In the cases that require it, the evaluation systems will be opened in due time so that the activities that are carried out can be evaluated and concluded online and will remain open for the time that is necessary to evaluate the face-to-face activities that are carried out during the extension of the semester.

Here are the other agreements:

CTA-7.2 / 20.- Recommend to the University Merit Commission that the cycle 2019-2020-0 (Annual Plans), and 2019-2020-2 (Semester Plans), not be considered within the criteria for the awarding of the Gabino Barreda and Alfonso medals Case, since this contingency period has generated various complications not attributable to students regarding their regularity, due to the Pandemic by COVID-19. This provision includes high school, undergraduate, and graduate students.

CTA-7.3 / 20.- Recommend to the Faculties and Schools the authorization so that the students that determine it, can process the temporary suspensions and low enrollment to the subjects that are in their interest, derived from the personal conditions generated by the health contingency.

CTA-7.4 / 20.- To recommend to the Technical Councils of the Faculties and Schools and to the Academic Committees of the Graduate Programs that, with an inclusive criterion that takes into account the different school situations of the students of each of their communities, the necessary mechanisms be defined so that students who were unable to do so complete the aforementioned semester without affecting their regularity.

CTA-7.5 / 20.- That the Institutions of the Incorporated System to the UNAM could operate according to their conditions with the authorized calendars prior to the health contingency or to the modifications approved with this date. The above in order to take advantage of the academic efforts made to conclude this 2019-2020 cycle, and supporting those who require an additional period to take some theoretical-practical or practical subjects, seeking to ensure that their academic level is maintained and that at the same time mechanisms are implemented that allow regularization and support for those students of the Incorporated System who, due to their personal and family conditions, were unable to study on the platforms established for this purpose.

CTA-7.6 / 20.- The 2020-2021 school year, in its Annual and Semester modalities, will begin on September 21, 2020 and will end on June 18, 2021 for the Annual plans and June 11 for the semester plans. The necessary adjustments will be made in the inter-annual and inter-semester periods so that the school calendar of the 2021-2022 cycle returns to the period August-June with which the UNAM has operated for several school cycles and that has allowed for regular periods for the processes academics and entrance contests.

