To allow the proper evaluation of academic activities during the contingency period, UNAM advisers endorsed the extension of the 2019-2020 school year until August 21. This applies to students who study both annually and semi-annually. For the former, the current school year ended on April 30. For the latter, the school year would end on May 22.

In an extraordinary session, the Academic Work Commission of the University Council (CU) approved the proposals presented by the General Secretariat with the endorsement of the College of Directors of Faculties and Schools.

Due to the months traveled, the start of the 2020-2021 school year will also be postponed. In both modalities it will start on September 21, 2020; for the annual plan it will conclude on June 18, 2021, and for the semester on June 11.

Given this decision, the schools of this institution are requested to make the necessary adjustments in the interannual and intersemestral periods so that the school calendar for the 2021-2022 cycle returns to the August-June period with which UNAM has operated for several school cycles. and that it has allowed to have regular periods for academic processes and entry contests.

To allow them to properly evaluate academic activities, both those carried out online during the contingency derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, and those carried out in person at the end of it, “says the agreement with folio CU-TA / 108/20 signed this day.

“It is recommended that all those activities that can be completed online during the period of the health emergency be evaluated by that same modality, thus recovering the great effort made by the Academic Entities, Students and Teachers, in order to also decrease the number of students and teachers who will return to classrooms at the end of the most acute phase of the contingency, to minimize the risk of contagion.

Those practical and theoretical-practical activities established in the study plans and academic programs, whose evaluation can only be carried out in person, will be evaluated at the end of the health emergency, during the weeks that have been added to the original calendar of the 2020 semester. -2 “is added.

The document insists that during the health emergency, academic activities must be taught under the healthy distance measures recommended by the health authorities, which will be in force when resuming face-to-face activities. The decision has generated negative comments on social networks.

“So why so many online classes, kilos of poorly planned homework and badly done exams so that in the end they say,” You know what, we better extend everything? “Commented Twitter user Uriel González.

