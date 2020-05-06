The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced that it will carry out modifications to the 2020 school calendar due to the occurrence of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The proposal will be for its Annual and Semester modalities presented by the General Secretariat with the approval of the College of Directors of Faculties and Schools.

The extension of the 2019-2020 school year will be until August 21, 2020 and will allow them to properly evaluate academic activities, both those carried out online during the contingency derived from the Covid-19 Pandemic, such as those carried out in person at the end of it.

“It is recommended that all those activities that can be completed online during the period of the health emergency be evaluated by that same modality, thus recovering the great effort made by the Academic Entities, Students and Teachers, in order to also decrease the number of students and teachers who will return to classrooms at the end of the most acute phase of the contingency, to minimize the risk of contagion“Says a statement.

Those practical and theoretical-practical activities established in the study plans and academic programs, whose evaluation can only be carried out in person, will be evaluated at the end of the health emergency, during the weeks that have been added to the original calendar of the 2020 semester. -2.

In the cases that require it, the evaluation systems will be opened in due time so that the activities can be evaluated that are carried out and concluded online and will remain open for as long as necessary to evaluate the face-to-face activities carried out during the semester extension.

