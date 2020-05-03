Members of the Space Instrumentation Laboratory (LINX) of the UNAM Institute of Nuclear Sciences developed a portable respirator for people with Covid-19.

In three weeks, UNAM students and researchers managed to create this portable respirator with national materials, with the exception of two pieces, which can quickly reach the country, they said in a statement.

According to Gustavo Medina Tanco, responsible for LINX, the ventilator has already had three rounds of tests at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) and two more calibration sessions at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán.

“Now it remains to test it on an animal model and have a permit from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) so that it can be used as an emergency instrument.”

Photos courtesy Gustavo Medina Tanco.

A respirator for the underprivileged

The goal is for this inexpensive respirator to be available in the least favored hospitals and regions of the national territory, Medina Tanco said.

“It is an instrument that we think has a niche of applicability and that it can be useful above all in more disadvantaged regions and perhaps more disadvantaged hospitals, it is an instrument that we have developed from scratch”, he pointed out.

“The pandemic has shown us that solutions to big problems go through science”, Gustavo Medina Tanco

Likewise, the person in charge of LINX indicated that the project has everything necessary: ​​design and validation. He also indicated that with the support of some companies they have already begun to search for the components and study how to set up a production line.

“The project includes everything, from end to end: from the concept of the fan, design, prototypes, validation, to how to set up a production plant and how to distribute them. Each fan would be accompanied by spare parts and it is also planned to support the training of human resources ”.

Finally, Medina Tanco pointed out that in science and knowledge-based decision-making, there are not only solutions to emergencies, but also the future of the country.

Image credit: Gustavo Medina Tanco of the ICN.

