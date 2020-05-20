The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) presented a Atlas of urban vulnerability in Mexico before COVID-19 with the aim of having a tool to help make better decisions for staggered mistrust, which some areas of the country are already having.

According to Manuel Suárez Lastra, director of the Institute of Geography from UNAM, the atlas shows the territorial distribution of the population exposed to the virus, its characteristics and effectss differentiated than the COVID-19 may have on different social groups.

Also, the Atlas of urban vulnerability presented by UNAM, is a tool that contains a series of maps that cover 59 metropolitan areas of the country, with more than 100 thousand inhabitants, as those most affected by the disease.

“It is an update that looks with a new magnifying glass at the metropolitan areas, which are mainly affected. We think that making this information available to the authorities at the level of their own communities is very important, ”said William Lee Alardín, coordinator of Scientific Research, in a videoconference.

COVID-19 has shown to be highly dynamic: Manuel Suárez Lastra. UNAM

On the other hand, Manuel Suárez Lastra, specified that from May it is possible to review the information regarding:

Mexico City

Monterrey

Guadalajara

Puebla-Tlaxcala

Also, throughout the week and month the remaining information will be posted.

Meanwhile, Samuel Ponce de León, coordinator of the University Program of Health Research (PUIS) of UNAM, stressed that “the Atlas of urban vulnerability in Mexico It allows to have more reference points to calculate risks and take precautionary measures in a timely manner. What it is about, is to manage this risk basically “ express.

Atlas of urban vulnerability in Mexico

According to said analysis, these are some of the communities most exposed to COVID-19 due to their age, low access to health infrastructure, and the population density that facilitates a higher rate of infection.

Metropolitan Zone of Mexico City

The most important agglomerations of areas of critical vulnerability are to the east in Netzahualcóyotl, Chimalhuacán, Valle de Chalco Solidaridad, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, and the south and east of Iztapalapa. In these municipalities and municipalities, there are high degrees of demographic vulnerability, very high degrees of vulnerability in the health dimension and critical degrees in socioeconomic terms.

Monterrey Metropolitan Area

In addition, one of the territorial manifestations of greater critical vulnerability is concentrated in the municipalities of Monterrey, San Pedro Garza García, San Nicolás de los Garza, Guadalupe, Apodaca, Escobedo, the long axis towards Santiago and the small one that connects with Santa Catarina.

60% of the national population is concentrated in these agglomerations. UNAM

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

On the other hand, the critical vulnerability is distributed in the north, in “Las Mesas”, and in the northwest between the center of Zapopan and Tesistán. In the west, Jocotán and Santa María del Pueblito stand out; and to the south-west Arenales Tapatíos and Santa Ana Tepetitlán, which have a higher proportion of the indigenous language population.

In the south of the ZMGDL, from the Industrial Zone to the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, the Basic Geostatistical Areas (AGEBs) are observed with a critical degree distributed in a dispersed way, depending on the urban areas.

Puebla-Tlaxcala Metropolitan Area

The areas of greatest vulnerability to COVID-19 are located on the outskirts to the north, in some intermediate areas and to the south of the municipality of Puebla. Likewise, this also happens in municipalities near the center as in Amozoc to the east; Ocoyucan, San Andrés Cholula, San Pedro Cholula, Coronango, Juan C. Bonilla to the west; as well as in more distant others such as Acajete and Tepatlaxco.

In Tlaxcala, the most vulnerable municipalities are San Pablo del Monte, Tenancingo, Papalotla de Xicohténcatl, Santa Catarina Ayometla, Santa Cruz Quilehtla.

The study considers three dimensions of vulnerability: demographic, health and socioeconomic.

Finally, the vulnerability Atlas is available for public consultation at following link.

